Stewardship, citizenship and leadership are central to the mission and vision at Sope Creek Elementary.
The nearly 1,200 students, from preschool to fifth grade, have used STEM education as a catalyst to change the world.
“We have helped our students view the world as problem solvers," said Sope Creek Principal Dr. Doug Daugherty. "Even our youngest learners know that they have the potential to change the world."
Sope Creek Elementary teachers, together with their students, explore global problems through an interdisciplinary approach focused on science, technology, engineering and math. The educators create lessons that give students the opportunity to serve as young agents of change in their community.
As a result, a culture of care has spread throughout the school. After learning about the importance of conserving wildlife habitats, first-grade students at Sope Creek jumped into action. They decided to help Zoo Atlanta by designing enclosures specific to the most endangered animals.
“It is exciting to see our students demonstrating compassion and feeling empowered enough to imagine bold solutions,” said first-grade teacher Nadia White.
As second-grade students explored past and present Georgia, their research unearthed the pollution issue currently impacting the Savannah River. So, in partnership with Coca-Cola’s litter catcher initiative, students created their own designs to decrease water pollution.
To fight the declining bee population, Sope Creek fourth-graders planted wildflowers in the garden beds right outside their classroom doors.
Each year, Sope Creek Elementary chooses a theme. This year’s theme “Hero Makers” not only emphasizes the importance of being heroes but also helped students recognize their potential of being the heroes of today and tomorrow.
