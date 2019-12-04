On Oct. 5 at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, Eliecer Fernandez of Smyrna was among the eight Coastal Carolina University students that took part in an exercise that simulated an airline crash and involved multiple city and county municipalities.
Each of the students were intelligence and national securities studies majors.
The simulation takes place every three years and involves the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the Horry County Fire and Rescue, Horry County Emergency Management, Horry County Police Department, and Myrtle Beach Airport Fire and Rescue.
"The exercise was an opportunity for students to learn about disaster response and emergency management, which are topics we cover in Homeland Security," said Richard Kilroy, an associate professor at CCU.
Patrick O'Leary with the Myrtle Beach International Airport presented the students with a coin on Dec. 3 that commemorates their participation in the disaster exercise. The students role-played crash victims or family members at the reunification center during the drill.
"As a result of participating in events like these, some students decide that emergency management is the career path they would like to pursue with their intelligence degree," Kilroy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.