The City of Smyrna held The Red Carpet Mayor's Education Awards Dinner and Ceremony on April 21 at the Smyrna Community Center.
The program included a welcome and introduction by Smyrna native Mark Owens, In-Game Host for the Atlanta Braves and opening remarks by Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton.
A strong advocate for education, former Smyrna Mayor A. Max Bacon created the Mayor's Education Awards in 2006.
- Argyle Elementary School's Outstanding Student Award recipients were Jaisle Diaz, Ezequiel Gatica and Emily Par.
- Belmont Hills Elementary School's Outstanding Student Award recipients were Madison Barton, Yuliana Lara and Natmari Silva-Gonzalez.
- Campbell High School's Outstanding Student Award recipients were Ola Braddock, Alex Hall and Sierra Smith.
- Campbell Middle School's The Outstanding Student Award recipients were Juan Arreola, Taraji Nelson-Russell and Ashwindh Ramesh.
- Covenant Christian School's The Outstanding Student Award recipients were Zachary Cobham, Josie Nowlin and Alyssa Walker.
- Green Acres Elementary School's Outstanding Student Award recipients were Katie Gonzalez-Zamora, Stephanie Vicente Lopez and Mareli Ortiz.
- Griffin Middle School's Outstanding Student Award recipients were Fatou Diop, Peter Hayes and Hollis Phipps.
- International Academy of Smyrna's Outstanding Student Award recipients were Kevin Gauilar, Alejandra Alvarado and Vera Wong.
- King Springs Elementary School's Outstanding Student Award recipients were Jordan Korkki, Diarra Labarrie and Jackson Zaring.
- Nickajack Elementary School's Outstanding Student Award recipients were Jonathan Burks, Mikaela Hamilton and Penelope Potichko.
- Norton Park Elementary School's Outstanding Student Award recipients were Sonia Alonso, Frinchesca Bigot and Nasir Davis.
- Russell Elementary School's Outstanding Student Award recipients were Rainaaz Ahmed, Chandra Butts an Dania Ruiz Romero.
- Smyrna Elementary School's Outstanding Student Award recipients were Leonel Salgado Mojica, River Simonson and Runny Zavala.
- St. Benedict's Episcopal School's Outstanding Student Award recipients were Chase Easley, Ellie Protos and Laksha Shroff.
- Teasley Elementary School's Outstanding Student Award recipients were Aiden Butler, Tristan Shaidi and Ava Stettler.
- Whitefield Academy's Outstanding Student Award recipients were Caroline Kern, Asher Ryan and Madison Shaw.
Special Recognition Award Honorees were:
- Teacher of the Year Melissa Martinez of Smyrna Elementary School.
- Volunteer of the Year Mike and Teresa Maurer of Russell Elementary School.
- Business Partner of the Year Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. Marietta-Roswell Alumnae Chapter at the International Academy of Smyrna.
