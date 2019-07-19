The Smyrna Business Association presented its 2019 Scholarship Awards to three graduates at the June meeting.
Barb Allen, president, presented the $1,500 scholarships to Zachary Schamis and Geovanny Castillo, both of Campbell High School; and Jose G. Sontay of Osborne High School.
Schamis will attend the University of Georgia to major in economics. Castillo will attend Georgia State University and is a member of DECA and the marketing/entrepreneurship program. Sontay, a native of Guatemala, will attend Chattahoochee Tech.
