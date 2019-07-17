SME announced that Dr. Simrin Nasseri, a professor at Kennesaw State University's Marietta campus, was selected along with three other academic leaders to receive its 2019 Distinguished Faculty Advisor Award.
This annual award, established in 2011, recognizes SME’s student chapter faculty advisors for both their service to the organization and ongoing efforts to advance manufacturing and its associated careers on their campuses and in their classrooms.
The other 2019 Distinguished Faculty Advisors were Wayne P. Hung, PhD, associate professor at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas; Sagil James, PhD, assistant professor at California State University, Fullerton in Fullerton, California; and Rustin D. Webster, PhD, assistant professor, Purdue Polytechnic Institute in New Albany, Indiana.
As part of their recognition, recipients receive a monetary award that can be used for professional and/or student chapter development/activities.
For more information, visit https://www.sme.org/aboutsme/awards/distinguished-faculty-advisor-award.
