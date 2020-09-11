Six Flags Over Georgia announced that it is selling breathable cloth HALLOWFEST face masks for $7.99.
For every mask sold between Sept. 18-20, the park will donate a Six Flags mask to a teacher at Marietta City Schools. Masks will be sold at the Front Gate Entrance Mask Cart, the Looney Tunes Expo, Ten and Under and Attitudes.
For more information, visit https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/special-events/celebration/exclusive-buy-one-donate-one-hallowfest-face-mask.
