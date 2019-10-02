Over 1,000 people are expected to attend the Southern Interactive Entertainment and Game Expo Oct. 13-15 on the campus of Kennesaw State University.
The three-day conference, in its 13th year, supports creativity in the independent game development of video games and interactive media. SIEGE focuses on the rapidly-growing game development industry in the South and its global influence.
Highlights include a career fair and sessions such as branding for employment, how to find nontraditional game development jobs, a teamwork workshop along with a session on how to break into the video gaming industry.
Esports also is a focus in this year’s conference along with an opportunity for IndieCluster, an independent game developers’ association, to show off the best indie games in the South.
Conference participants also will have in-depth sessions on game art, programming and design.
Featured presentations include The Business of Game Music; Selling the Drama: Designing Meaningful Combat; Making and Managing a Successful Esports Brand; and Making Games with Kids.
The keynote speaker will be Nick Laing of Amazon Games, who will lead a session on productive producers.
For more information, visit www.siegecon.net.
