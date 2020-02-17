Leah Conroy’s fifth-grade class at Shallowford Elementary School recently listened to her talk about how students in their community lacked coats, scarves or gloves to keep warm.
That wasn’t a reality the students could accept.
The students created an action plan to meet the needs of their fellow students around the county. Their plan covered all the details from ways to deliver the message about the campaign, how and where to collect the coats, how to keep the coats organized and how to quickly get the coats to those who need them most.
The students decided that they would focus the coat collection on the students of Hollydale Elementary School, which is Shallowford Falls’ sister school. Some students wrote scripts, filmed and produced a short video to explain the need. Some students came up with the hashtag #coats4kids, while others designed a poster.
Thanks to their planning and marketing, the project grew and spread. Information about the drive was shared on the school news and classroom newsletters.
Because of this determined class of 10- and 11-year-olds, the #coats4kids drive collected, sorted and tracked data of over 100 coats that came into Shallowford Falls. They worked collaboratively to organize and distribute coats to meet the needs at Hollydale. Students also decided to write letters of encouragement to put in the pockets of the jackets - a personal touch to show how much they care.
The Shallowford students were also able to provide brand new coats for 14 students at Hollydale. They also donated 57 like-new jackets to Lassiter High School’s coat drive for Marietta City Schools and 29 brand new coats to the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services, which currently has 610 children in foster care.
