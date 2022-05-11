national merit.jpg

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced seven Cobb students as winners of their 2022 scholarship on Wednesday.

The seven students were judged to have the most robust combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in college among seniors in Georgia, according to a news release.

One student from Marietta High School, Alexandra Audrain, was named a winner, while six are from the Cobb County School District.

Each student will receive a $2,500 scholarship toward tuition and other college-related expenses.

Winners include:

♦ Alexandra Audrain, Marietta High School. Audrain’s probable career field is event planning.

♦ Lauren Lee, Campbell High School. Lee’s probable career field is biochemical engineering.

♦ Soumit Guntupalli, Kennesaw Mountain High School. Guntupalli’s probable career field is dentistry.

♦ Oluwaseminire Oloyede, Pope High School. Oloyede’s probable career field is medicine.

♦ Aadi Katta, Walton High School. Katta’s probably career field is computer science.

♦ Chinmay Joshi, Walton High School. Joshi’s probable career field is medicine.

♦ Satya Tetali, Wheeler High School. Tetali’s probable career field is biochemistry.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In