Kennesaw State University will have the following music programs in September.
Participants can make either a virtual or in-person reservation unless otherwise noted.
- Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. will be Faculty Recital: Robert Henry, a piano performance by faculty members Robert Henry in the Morgan Concert Hall.
- Sept. 10 at noon will be Fresh Air Friday on the Campus Green. This is the Bailey School of Music's popular outdoor concert series featuring faculty and student performances. Participants can join in person or make a virtual reservation.
- Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. will be September 11, 20th Year Memorial Concert in the Morgan Concert Hall. The concert will feature the KSU Wind Ensemble, Chamber Singers, and Symphony Orchestra for the 20th year remembrance of the downing of the Twin Towers in New York City of American Airlines Flight 11, United Airlines Flight 175, American Airlines Flight 77 over the Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93 in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.
- Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. will be Faculty Performance: Summit Piano Trio & Friends in the Morgan Concert Hall. The critically acclaimed ensemble-in-residence, Summit Piano Trio, is composed of KSU Faculty Helen Kim, violin, Charae Krueger, cello, and Robert Henry, piano.
- Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. will be Fresh Air Friday at the KSU Legacy Gazebo.
- Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. will be Words, Music, Memory: (Re)Presenting Voices from the Holocaust in Music Building, Room 109. Sheena Ramirez, soprano, in collaboration with Dr. Jeanette Zyko, oboe, and Dr. Kathryn Schmidt, piano, presents works composed by Lori Laitman and Dr. Laurence Sherr in this lecture-recital. These pieces document the experience of young people during the Holocaust, many of whom, sadly, did not survive. This is a free event, no reservation required.
- Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. will be Faculty Recital: John Warren & Justin Stanley, Clarinets in the Morgan Concert Hall.
- Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. will be KSU Jazz Ensemble I with director Sam Skelton in the Morgan Concert Hall.
- Sept. 24 at 12:30 p.m. will be Fresh Air Friday on the Campus Green.
- Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. will be New Beginnings: A Choral Concert in the Morgan Concert Hall. The Choral Concert will feature the KSU Chorale, the Women's Choir and Men's the Ensemble with conductors Alison Mann and Leslie J. Blackwell.
- Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. will be the KSU Wind Ensemble with conductor David Kehler in the Morgan Concert Hall.
For more information and to make reservations, visit https://arts.kennesaw.edu/concerts-and-events/index.php.
