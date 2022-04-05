A bill which would have changed the way educational accrediting firms evaluate public school districts failed to pass the General Assembly on the final day of the 2022 legislative session.
The proposal from state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, aimed to reform the way accrediting firms evaluate school districts in the wake of Cognia’s botched review of the Cobb County School District. Though it cleared the Senate unanimously last month, the bill didn’t receive a House vote.
Tippins — who’s retiring from the Georgia Senate after 12 years — said Tuesday he was disappointed in the outcome, and speculated Cognia had worked behind the scenes to kill the effort.
“It’s not me who was failed. It’s the students of the state of Georgia who were failed,” he told the MDJ.
The meat of Tippins’ bill would have required reviews by Cognia and other firms to weigh 90% of their findings toward “measures of the quality of learning and teaching” and the given district’s financial stability, moving the focus away from “how well the adults behave,” in Tippins’ words.
That latter category was at the heart of Cognia’s botched review of the Cobb County School District last year. The review was prompted by more than 50 complaints, including from the three Democrats on the school board who raised concerns about the board’s partisan infighting.
Cognia refused to release those complaints to the public, despite legal experts’ opinion that the firm was in violation of Georgia’s Open Records Act. Tippins’ bill would have explicitly mandated that any complaints triggering a similar review or investigation be made public under Georgia’s sunshine laws.
Though the district’s accreditation was unchanged, Cognia found the board had failed to effectively direct policy and adhere to its code of ethics. The firm also highlighted shortcomings by the district in educational equity and fiscal responsibility, and a follow-up review was planned for later this year.
In March, however, Cognia CEO Mark Elgart came before the board to offer a mea culpa. He said the findings were prepared by volunteers and burdened by factual errors, which the district brought to the firm’s attention. Elgart said the company “did not substantially review” those findings before the report was issued.
The prior report was declared null and void, save for a conciliatory suggestion that the board find a way to establish some common ground.
Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp described the botched review as “ridiculous,” adding “the accreditation issue needs to be looked at to bring more fairness to it and less ambiguity.”
‘The forces ... are astounding’
Tippins said he had fully expected his bill to pass, as did school board member Randy Scamihorn, who chaired the Cobb school board during the review.
“There are many bills and worthwhile issues that take a couple of years to be worked over and then passed, and they had a lot on their plate this year. So we’ll stay optimistic for next year,” Scamihorn said Tuesday.
Added current school board Chairman David Chastain, “It’s just one of those things where, whatever is decided and that gets put into law, could affect every school district in Georgia. So I’m sure that people sharpened their pencils and wanted to make sure they were getting it right. That’s just an assumption on my part.”
Tippins said he believes pressure from Cognia likely sank the effort.
“We have allowed Cognia to have a virtual monopoly on the accreditation basis, and that represents a tremendous amount of revenue for them. They have a vested interest in seeing this bill stop,” he said.
Tippins continued, “The forces of the lobbying efforts in the General Assembly are astounding. I’m sure they were working night and day to kill the bill. Now, who they finally talked into killing the bill, I’m not sure.”
Elgart, warning the legislation could have unforeseen consequences for the accrediting process, pledged to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution last month the firm would shape up its review practices.
“We are embracing the state’s wishes to improve, where appropriate, the accreditation system in Georgia,” he said.
The senator from west Cobb doesn’t buy it.
“They don’t want anybody intervening in their little honey hole,” Tippins said.
