Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship program.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.
Cobb County semifinalists are -
- Acworth - Ryan J. Alexander of Allatoona High School
- Kennesaw - Dasarath Katragadda of Kennesaw Mountain High School; and Paulette M. Dejarnette and Hannah S. Lee, both of North Cobb High School
- Marietta - Victoria Dutkiewicz, Aidan Payne and William Shutt, all of Lassiter High School; Annelise C. Lloyd of Marietta High School; Allison D. Gentry, Ryan J. Meredith, Greg K. Park and William G. Whitaker, all of Alan C. Pope High School; Allison D. Mawn of Sprayberry High School; Merrill Hart and Grace E. Sawyer, both of The Walker School; Sai Anoop Avunuri, Avi Balakirsky, Vedika Bhatnagar, Eric Brewster, Caroline Brooks, Tia Chacko, Jamison Clark, Emily Feren, Joseph Fisher, Cole Francis, Michael Fu, Nicholas Ge, Kathryn Gilk, Kamen Iliev, Alexander Krupp, Steven Liberman, Taneecia Natarajan Thirulokac, Aditya Palliyil, Emory Paul, Ronak Rana, Manuel Roglan, Shveta Shah, Banglue Wei, Grace Yan and Emily Yang, all of Walton High School; Vishaal Ganesh, Matthew L. House, Caroline K. Hugh, Anushka Jain, Vishaal Kareti, Dmitry A. Kozhanov, Oliver W. Long, David P. MacDonald, Samuel A. Maloney, Alexander P. Mena, Aryaman Mukherji, Michelle S. Namgoong, Nikki S. Nobari, Adetomi O. Oderinde, Elijah S. Reyelts, Manav K. Shah, Sanjay Srihari, Wesley J. Swanson, Aniketh S. Tadepalli, Rachel C. Toole, Erica L. Wu, Julie Yan and Charles M. Yu, all of Wheeler High School
- Powder Springs - Kevin W. Barron of Hillgrove High School
- Smyrna - Jeffrey R. Kramer, Daniel F. Mendes, Tyler M. Minano, Jacob C. Neighbors, Cecelia E. Pumpelly, John Reed and Vanessa Z. Vaughn, all of Campbell High School
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award,
semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
Over 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and more than half
of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
For more information, visit www.nationalmerit.org.
