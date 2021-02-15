Kennesaw State University has announced the establishment of the School of Data Science and Analytics, building on the institution’s history of industry research and academic programs related to one of the fastest growing disciplines in higher education.
Housed within the College of Computing and Software Engineering, the school unites the resources of the former Analytics and Data Science Institute and the Department of Statistics and Analytical Sciences under one banner, serving more than 4,200 students at the undergraduate and graduate levels. The School of Data Science and Analytics will be home to the Center for Statistics and Analytical Research, which has received more than $2 million in research funding through partnerships with 20 different organizations representing government, financial technology, manufacturing and healthcare industries.
In addition to CSAR, the School of Data Science and Analytics is one of few in the country to offer a full stack of academic programs, including the country’s first Ph.D. in Analytics and Data Science. The school also offers a master’s degree and minor in applied statistics and analytics, and three online certificates. The school will have 22 full-time and 16 part-time faculty, including those who have joint-appointments in KSU’s Department of Economics, Finance and Quantitative Analysis and the Department of Computer Science.
The school is also home to eight labs sponsored by industry leaders such as Equifax, Home Depot and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. It will also house the Human Studies Lab, funded by the Gerber Foundation and Wellstar, and the Diplomacy Lab, a university-wide partnership supporting the U.S. State Department. The labs have generated three patents and hundreds of peer reviewed research publications and proceedings.
