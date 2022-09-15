MARIETTA — New proposed rules governing public conduct at Cobb school board meetings were tweaked ahead of a scheduled Thursday night vote after two board members raised concerns about the rules’ language at an afternoon work session.
Five banned actions in the proposed rules are:
- Use or display of language or gestures that are abusive, obscene, profane, vulgar, defamatory, or slanderous;
- Blocking ingress or egress of any person;
- Threats;
- Jeers, shouting, or other disruptive noises;
- Any other means an attendee may use to disrupt the meeting.
Board member Dr. Jaha Howard took issue with the fourth item during the work session. He said it opened the door to abuse of power by the board chair, who under the rules would be empowered to address disruptive members of the public.
“If we could qualify that somehow, that language, I think that would be helpful,” Howard said. “… Something similar to making it difficult to actually do the meeting, because if the board chair just decides they don’t want to hear a grunt, or they don’t want to hear an ‘uh,’ or a sigh, and that board chair can interpret that as disruptive, that’s what I’m concerned about.”
Board Chairman David Chastain pushed back against Howard, describing what he believes the role of the chair is in addressing disruptive behavior.
“The important thing is that the person who sits in this chair needs to be able to be the traffic cop, basically, and make sure the business that we’re supposed to be taking care of gets done,” Chastain said.
Chastain added he does not think the examples Howard raised would be regarded as disruptive. Instead, the power granted to the chair would be used for more dramatic actions, such as the protest that disrupted the board’s July meeting. At that meeting, audience members chanted “delay the vote” on an item to place armed, non-police personnel in schools, a protest that forced a short recess, and later, led to Chastain shouting into his microphone so other board members could hear.
“You weren’t here, but –,” Chastain began saying to Howard about the contentious July meeting.
“I participated in the meeting,” Howard interrupted.
“But you were not here, so you were not part of what was happening, but the goal was, we will complete the people’s business.”
Board member Leroy "Tre" Hutchins, meanwhile, took issue with the last bullet point in the list of prohibited actions: “Any other means an attendee may use to disrupt the meeting.”
“That’s wide, wide to the point that we could use anything, someone’s perfume, you know, I’m just being ridiculous, but that’s my point,” Hutchins said. “I would ask that we look at striking that one.”
Hutchins added to his argument that the first sentence following the five prohibited actions is redundant, as it says people “disrupting or attempting to disrupt the meeting in any manner will be addressed.”
After some debate, the board agreed to tweak the rules, satisfying both Howard’s and Hutchins’ requests.
The group agreed to combine the fourth and fifth bullet points to read, “Jeers, shouting, disruptive noises, or any other means an attendee may use to disrupt the meeting.”
The rules for public conduct the board was expected to vote on Thursday evening were drafted after the Georgia General Assembly passed Senate Bill 588, which mandates all school boards adopt “rules of conduct for public meetings” by Oct. 1 of this year. It notes a member of the public may be removed “for an actual disruption of the proceedings,” as defined by those rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.