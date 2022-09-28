The Cobb County School District's average SAT score dipped this year, while Marietta High School's average score rose, scores released Wednesday show.
Both districts saw a resurgence in the number of test takers this year, and both districts outperformed the national and state average scores.
In Cobb, the average score was 1111, higher than the state average of 1052 and the national average of 1028.
Cobb’s average dipped 39 points compared to last year’s average of 1150, but was slightly higher than the 2020 average of 1107. Every Cobb high school but two — Lassiter and Pebblebrook — saw its average score dip.
The test is made up of a reading and writing section and a math section — 1600 is a perfect score. In 2016, the maximum score changed from 2400 to 1600.
Cobb’s reading and writing average dipped from 581 last year to 566 this year, and its math average dipped from 568 to 545.
Cobb had 4,813 students take the SAT this year, a nearly 40% increase over last year, when 3,451 students took the test. This year’s number of test-takers was lower, however, than in 2020, when the number was about 5,300.
"I cannot say enough about how proud I am of our teachers and the entire Team,” Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in a news release. “Despite all the uncertainties and distractions of teaching and learning in a pandemic, our teachers remained focused on what is best for students. The commitment to high-quality classroom choices, supported by our Board during the pandemic, is a primary factor that led to the highest SAT scores in the metro area. Our Team, and Board, are why Cobb remains the best place to teach, lead, and learn.”
At Marietta High, the only high school in Marietta City Schools, the average score was 1084, up slightly from 1073 last year.
Marietta’s reading and writing average jumped from 539 last year to 551 this year. It’s math fell by a point, from 534 to 533.
Marietta had 252 test takers this year, a nearly 35% increase over last year, when 187 students took the test.
Cobb had the seventh highest average score in the state, after Decatur City, Forsyth County, Oconee County, Catoosa County, Buford City and Fayette County. Marietta had the 19th highest average in the state.
Georgia has 181 public school districts — scores were only released for the 172 districts that had more than 15 test takers.
The national and state average scores both dipped this year, by 10 points and 25 points, respectively.
In Georgia, 51% of the class of 2022 took the SAT, a significant increase from last year, when only 38% took it. The lower participation last year came amid the cancellation of some test registrations and closure of some test centers in 2020 — as well as a temporary waiver of SAT/ACT score requirements for University System of Georgia admissions.
“Georgia public schools continue to exceed the national average on the SAT – that’s a testament to the hard work of students and teachers,” said Richard Woods, the state school superintendent, in a news release. “I am extremely proud of the class of 2022 and their educators, families, and communities who have invested in them. While students and schools have faced significant challenges over the last several years, as a state we will continue to invest in academic recovery and the opportunities available to every graduate of every Georgia public school.”
East Cobb’s Walton High School once again led the county with an average score of 1255, followed by Wheeler (1211), Lassiter (1186) and Pope (1178).
(1) comment
Great job Wheeler HS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.