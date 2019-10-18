Two faculty researchers were recently recognized for their contributions in the fields of chemistry and biology at KSU’s John C. Salerno Memorial Research Symposium, a symposium highlighting a cross-section of faculty research at the University.
Altug Poyraz, assistant professor of chemistry, earned the John C. Salerno Prize for Research Achievement, and Martin Hudson, associate professor of biology, received the People’s Choice Award for Best Presentation.
The symposium also featured seven researchers who shared their latest discoveries with KSU students and faculty colleagues. The researchers were:
- Joseph Bock, professor of international conflict management, presenting “Humanitarianism Unleashed: How to Take the World into Your Own Hands.”
- Martina Kaledin, associate professor of chemistry, presenting “Driven Molecular Dynamics Method for a Precise Understanding and Assignments of Experimental Spectra.”
- Kevin McFall, associate professor of mechatronics engineering, presenting “How Do Self-Driving Vehicles Really Work?”
- Charles Perrin, part-time assistant professor of history, presenting “Forgotten Prisoners of the Tsar: East Prussian Deportees in Russia during World War I."
- Eric Stachura, assistant professor of mathematics, presenting “A New Mathematical Model for Cancer Stem Cell Invasion.”
- Jared Taglialatela, associate professor of biology, presenting "What Bonobos and Chimpanzees Are Teaching Us about the Origins of Language.”
- Doreen Wagner, professor of nursing, presenting “An Exploration of Postoperative Delirium and Unplanned Perioperative Hypothermia in Surgical Patients.”
The symposium was launched in 2018 to honor the academic legacy of Salerno, the Neel Distinguished Chair in Biotechnology prior to his death in 2015. Salerno was eminent in the field focusing on fundamental discoveries in free radical biology, spectroscopy and enzymology.
“The Salerno Symposium is fast becoming the premier campus-wide celebration of the vibrant and growing research culture at KSU,” said Jonathan McMurry, associate vice president for research in KSU’s Office of Research and the symposium organizer.
Through the lens of materials chemistry, Poyraz’s research focuses on exploring alternative materials to coat a rechargeable battery’s cathode – the positive charge of a battery – which starts to breakdown during the charging/discharging phases.
Poyraz explained that the novel cathode-free zinc-ion battery design he is developing would help lower the costs of manufacturing large-scale energy storage devices as well as improving and extending battery life and performance.
“Having an event like this is really a great opportunity for us to present our research and to learn more about other research activities at KSU,” said Poyraz. “This is my second year participating and I feel more excited to be a part of the symposium.”
On the life sciences side, Hudson conducts research on genetic control of nervous system development, connectivity and function using a nematode (roundworm) model.
Hudson said that genes controlling neuron fate, shape and function in the C. elegans used in the studies are very similar to those essential genes found in humans. Therefore, discoveries made in the worm model will be translatable to understanding the causes of human neurological disorders.
“The Salerno family were incredibly open and welcoming when I moved here, and John was a valued mentor to me during my early days as a junior faculty member,” Hudson said. “It was a privilege to present my research at a symposium in honor of his legacy.”
The symposium is organized by KSU’s Office of Research, in conjunction with the John C. Salerno Memorial Fund.
