For many years, the Rotary Club of Marietta Metro has sponsored the Interact Club at three Cobb County high schools - Marietta, Pope and Lassiter.
Members of these student-led Interact Clubs learn about Rotary and how to live its “Service Above Self” motto through their club’s own service projects.
Each year the clubs’ faculty advisors choose one or more upper class students to apply and/or compete for Marietta Metro Rotary’s $1,000 Interact College Scholarship by submitting a written scholarship application.
Charles Lassiter, Marietta Metro Rotary’s Director – Youth Services, announced the names of the three students who are now recognized as their school’s Interact Club Student of the Year. Each student will receive $1,000 to assist with their college expenses, with those funds paid directly to the college at which each student will soon enroll.
The winners are:
- Temitope Kassim of Marietta High School, who will attend the University of Notre Dame.
- Alyssa Emam of Pope High School, who will attend the University of South Florida.
- Sam Thompson of Lassiter High School, who will attend the University of Georgia.
The Rotary Club of Marietta Metro also thanks Valerie Trotter of Marietta High, Allyson Williams of Pope and Christina Cazzola of Lassister who, in addition to their classroom duties, also selflessly volunteer significant time to advise their respective Interact Clubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.