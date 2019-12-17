Crabapple Middle School band students got into the holiday giving spirit by holding a benefit concert for Marietta non-profit Simple Needs GA.
The Roswell school's band students, under the direction of Gus Melton III of Cumming, held a Winter Concert for Charity and collected teen books for the organization. Simple Needs GA receives many books, but lacked reading materials for middle and high school children.
