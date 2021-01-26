During the era of digital learning, the Rocky Mount Elementary choir's virtual musical performances have earned praise from those far outside the local community.
The teacher behind their media-capturing renditions is the school’s music teacher Andrew Geocaris.
“Mr. G.,” as the students fondly refer to him, provides comprehensive music education to about 600 students via a hybrid classroom that combines face-to-face instruction with synchronous virtual instruction. His students study performance, composition, improvisation, musical literacy and interdisciplinary connections.
Anyone familiar with his elementary choir's success would not be surprised that his teaching has recently earned him praise on the national level. The Lowell Mason House recently announced that Geocaris won the organization’s national competition for music educators that recognizes excellence in teaching music in a virtual, online environment. He was the top finalist for the elementary level. The top three finalists were awarded $2,000.
Rocky Mount’s former teacher of the year won the national competition for his Lesson Plan Titled "1st Grade General Music - Call and Response - 'Brown Bear, Brown Bear…'"
The Lowell Mason House invited music educators around the country to submit their very best lesson plan for teaching music in an online, virtual environment. The 2020 pandemic has demonstrated the need for music teachers to be prepared to teach in virtual online sessions that are both engaging and enriching for students at all levels.
A panel of judges reviewed the submissions based on originality/creativity, excitement, student engagement potential, the potential for successful, measurable learning and age-appropriateness for the identified level of students.
