Students, ages 8-14, can learn the fundamentals of robotics and engineering at a boot camp being held June 1-4.

The class will teach students how to program robots, get the opportunity to interact with different robots and build a robot. Students will also learn the engineering design processes, have the opportunity to design a 3D engineering model online and build an engineering model using Legos.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3v8bC7r.

For more information, contact Pamela Dingle at elevate2innovate@gmail.com or instructor Travis Reeves at info@kidsnextcode.com or call 404-414-2520.

