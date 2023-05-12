Rob Garcia III has been hired as the new CEO of the Marietta City Schools College and Career Academy.
Garcia will begin his new role this summer. His salary is $127,000.
He currently serves as the director of initiatives for the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning and has worked previously with Associated General Contractors of Georgia, National Skills Coalition, and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
Garcia's appointment aligns with the school district's dedication to providing students with diverse career exploration opportunities through the Career Pathways program at Marietta High School, according to the district.
The Career Pathways program offers a comprehensive curriculum across various sectors, from culinary arts and video production to finance, nursing and architecture, equipping students with both academic knowledge and practical experience for their future career paths or post-secondary education, the district added.
"Rob's deep commitment to workforce development and his proven ability to forge connections between education and industry align perfectly with the mission of the College and Career Academy," said Grant Rivera, superintendent of Marietta City Schools. "His expertise, leadership, and Marietta roots make him an exceptional fit for this position. We are excited to see how he will create new opportunities for both our students and teachers."
Garcia, an Auburn University graduate and son of former Cobb Chamber of Commerce Chairman Rob Garcia Jr., shares the vision of MCS in empowering students to get a head start on their careers.
"My passion lies in bridging the gap between education and industry, and I am committed to providing our students with the best resources to prepare them for successful careers," said Garcia. “This is an incredible opportunity to combine my professional experience with my love for this community, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented team here at Marietta City Schools."
