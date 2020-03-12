Ricky Cooper transports more than 200 students to and from school every day.
Students and parents, however, do not know that Cooper is a hero among us.
After dropping students off at school one recent morning, Cooper saw something that immediately made him stop his bus and begin to run. He had seen an overturned car in the ditch off a road in Mableton and his immediate thought and fear was that there were children in the car.
After parking his bus, he ran down the hill toward the wrecked car. He slid through mud and bushes along the way. When he reached the car, he found a woman trapped inside unable to escape because the car door was jammed.
Cooper managed to pull the door open and help the woman out of the vehicle and back up the hill. He also waited with her until an emergency crew arrived.
He wasn’t the only Cobb Schools bus driver on the scene that day. Another driver stopped, called 911 and waited on the scene for emergency crews while Cooper raced to help the driver, who injured her arm in the crash.
Cooper credits his bus driver training for knowing what to do. He also says being a concerned father makes him do the right thing.
He isn’t just a one-time hero. Last fall, Cooper helped a Fulton County private school student who was lost and wandering along Mableton Parkway. He handed the student his personal cell phone so the student could call his mother. He then stayed with the student until his Cobb Schools transportation colleagues and Fulton County private school staff arrived.
