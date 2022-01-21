MARIETTA — People who wish to speak at meetings of the Cobb Board of Education will now have to sign up in-person, a change prompted by “certain groups” “gaming” the online signup system adopted just seven months earlier, according to Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
The Cobb Board of Education approved the change in a 4-3 vote Thursday that split along partisan lines, with Republican board members in favor and the Democrats in opposition.
The board offers a 30-minute public comment period at the top of its afternoon work sessions and evening voting sessions, both of which are held on a Thursday of each month. The new policy takes effect in February and will require residents to sign up on a physical sheet, which will be made available starting 30 minutes before each meeting.
In June, the board voted 4-3 to create an online sign up system, with board Republicans in support and Democrats in opposition.
“I think it makes it a lot more convenient for the public,” Ragsdale said at the time. “You don’t have to come and get in line and that kind of thing.”
But Leroy “Tre’” Hutchins, one of the board’s three Democrats, said last June an online system opened the potential for abuse.
“With people actually coming to the building, showing their ID and signing up, we actually have allowed for a process that is transparent and in the front — is front facing,” he said. A digital signup process, he continued, is one “no one can see.”
On Thursday, positions on the issue had switched.
“Unfortunately, what the online sign up allowed was certain groups to game the system and consume a lot of spots,” Ragsdale said. Board member Charisse Davis, a Democrat, asked Ragsdale to explain what he meant by “game the system.”
“It’s impossible to prevent somebody from signing up, putting a name down that’s not that person,” Ragsdale said. Some people who had registered to speak would not show up, “and there was not an effective way or an efficient way” to replace a no-show with someone at the meeting who had not signed up but would like to speak.
Davis said the in-person system, which had been in place before last June, had problems of its own: people forced to wait in long lines to sign up, sometimes in bad weather. Ragsdale dismissed the concern, saying long lines were a function of coronavirus distancing protocols that are no longer in place.
Board member Dr. Jaha Howard, a Democrat, called the proposed change a "major switch" in board policy, and took issue with what he said was a lack of public engagement on the issue.
In a report last year, the district’s accreditation firm, Cognia, faulted the board for introducing and voting on measures on the same day, a practice that “limited input from stakeholders.” In a testy exchange, Howard, citing the Cognia report, accused Ragsdale of “introducing a concept without time to really digest it, engage the public,” a characterization Ragsdale denied. (The policy change was made public earlier this week, when the agenda for Thursday's meeting was published on the district's website.)
Howard suggested the board adopt a hybrid registration system, in which some speaking slots were reserved for online registrants and some for in-person registrants, but the proposal was shot down by board Republicans.
Board approves ‘bridge loan,’ tweak to attendance zones
In other business, the board approved a loan of up to $100 million from Wells Fargo to fund its various sales tax-funded construction projects in between the cycles of the tax.
Known as a “bridge loan,” the cash will let the district move forward on certain sales tax-funded projects before it actually collects the revenue from that tax. The loan will be paid off by year’s end with sales tax revenue as it is collected.
District spokeswoman Nan Kiel said the current construction of a new gym at east Cobb’s Sprayberry High School was but one example of projects that are starting earlier because of the bridge loan.
“Any time there are savings for tax-payers and an opportunity to accelerate construction projects for Sprayberry, it is a win for the District and the entire Cobb community,” Chastain said in a statement after the vote.
The district takes out a bridge loan at the beginning of each year, said Brad Johnson, the district's chief financial officer. Doing so saves the district money: interest on the loan is about 0.36%, while the annual increase in construction costs typically falls between 4% and 5%. Taking out a loan with interest is, therefore, expected to be $2 million to $3 million cheaper than waiting to begin projects with collected sales tax revenue, Johnson said.
The board on Thursday also tweaked the attendance zones for north Cobb’s Pitner Elementary School on Wade Green Road. The school currently feeds into nearby Palmer Middle School. Some Palmer students then move onto Kell High School, while others feed into North Cobb High.
The change feeds all of the Pitner and Palmer students into Kell High.
“This was done years ago,” Chastain said of the current arrangement. “The idea being is, we’re trying to balance out student populations to accommodate the growth.”
Ragsdale and members of the board also bid goodbye to Jennifer Lawson, the district’s chief academic officer.
“She has gone above and beyond in the chief academic officer role, and has been presented with an opportunity that I know she is excited for,” Ragsdale said. “I am excited for her for that opportunity and look forward to all the great things that she’ll be able to accomplish.”
