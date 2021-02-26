In celebration of Women's History Month in March, children can participate in Vinings Library’s Women of Science STEAM Kits program.
Library staff will provide a limited number of STEAM kits each week on notable scientists, starting with astronaut Sunita Williams.
To reserve each Women of Science STEAM kit, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/women-science-steam-kits or call 770-801-5308 for pick up at Vinings Library through curbside service. Hours for curbside service are Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/library.
