“Researching the Civil War,” a four-week course with instructor Michael K. Shaffer, is set to begin Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., both online and at Kennesaw State University’s College of Professional Education. The course will be offered via four, two-hour Monday sessions. Students can register for the virtual course or one of a limited number of in-class seats.
The course fee is $79. Register online at https://bit.ly/3jcwvZi or call 470-578-6765.
