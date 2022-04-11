On April 11, Rep. Barry Loudermilk visited with students at Osborne High School participating in the SIFMA Foundation's Capitol Hill Challenge program, underwritten by the Charles Schwab Foundation.
This national 14-week financial education competition pairs individual members of Congress with public schools in every congressional district, equipping middle and high school students to become financially capable and civics minded.
Rep. Loudermilk spoke with Osborne High School student teams who are spending the semester managing a hypothetical $100,000 investment portfolio of listed stocks, bonds, mutual funds and impact investments, learning about saving, investing and the global capital markets. The competition uses the SIFMA Foundation’s curriculum-based Stock Market Game, a financial education program that is proven to advance students’ performance on math and economics tests and improve students’ and teachers’ personal financial behavior.
Since the Capitol Hill Challenge began in 2004, the program has coordinated more than 7,000 matches of U.S. representatives and senators with schools, reaching more than 158,000 students. Middle and high school students from all 50 states, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia are participating in this year’s competition.
