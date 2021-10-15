Kennesaw State University has named accomplished sociologist and scholar Catherine "Katie" Kaukinen as dean of the Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences, effective Jan. 1.
Kaukinen currently serves as a professor and chair in the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Central Florida. Along with overseeing the department’s day-to-day operations, Kaukinen has established new academic programs to meet the needs of diverse student populations, developed a faculty mentorship program, and implemented strategies to meet student recruitment, enrollment and retention goals.
Kaukinen is a dedicated researcher, examining aspects of violence against women, such as the long-term consequences of the violence; victim coping, resilience and decision-making; the history of Title IX and federal initiatives to address violence against college women; and the evaluation of campus-based prevention and intervention programs. The multiple grants she has received include more than $1 million from the U.S. Justice Department’s Office on Violence Against Women, to develop a multi-campus intervention and prevention program.
Kaukinen twice has shared her expertise with the United Nations, most recently as a speaker for the U.N.’s Global Forum on Gender Statistics. She also collaborated with other experts to compile a report for the Council on Criminal Justice outlining the nation’s domestic violence trends during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaukinen’s research has been published in several academic journals and she has been honored with awards from organizations including the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences and the American Society of Criminology. Earlier this month, Kaukinen received a UCF Luminary Award in recognition of faculty whose scholarship makes a significant impact.
Prior to Central Florida, Kaukinen served as an associate professor of public affairs at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of South Carolina, and assistant professor of sociology at Bowling Green State University.
She earned her doctorate in sociology from the University of Toronto. She received two degrees from the University of Windsor – a master’s in sociology and bachelor’s in criminology – and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Lakehead University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.