The Jessie Mae Foundation will have their inaugural development program Sept. 23-27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 550 Commerce Park Drive in Marietta.
The program is for rising 9th to 12th grade students in metro Atlanta. Participants will be given the opportunity to learn fundamental life skills that will prepare them for the future. Students will also be exposed to the non-destructive testing industry and other career alternatives from speakers who have taken the non-traditional route to finding success.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Drop off time is 7:30 a.m. Pick up time is no later than 4:30 p.m.
The registration deadline is Sept. 16.
For more information, visit www.thejessiemaefoundation.org or call 404-245-3949.
