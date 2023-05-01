Well-known entrepreneur Cade Joiner is set to speak during the 11 a.m. commencement ceremony at Georgia Highlands College on May 11.
Regent Joiner is also a member of the Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia.
As a Georgia native, the highlight of Joiner’s career has been founding, growing and advising on more than a dozen different businesses in his home state. One year after earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Georgia in 2001, Joiner founded Shred-X Secure Document Destruction, now the largest independent shredding company in the Southeast. He is also a strategic partner at Brookwell Capital.
Joiner is the past Chairman of the National Federation of Independent Business of Georgia, an organization with 8,000 member businesses across the state. He serves as a board member of the UGA Entrepreneurship Program, vice chairman of the University System of Georgia Foundation, member of the Georgia Board of Regents and chairman of the USG Intercollegiate Athletics Committee. The University of Georgia recently named him as one of its 40 most distinguished graduates under the age of 40.
In 2018, Joiner served on the Finance Committee for Gov. Brian Kemp and was also on the Executive Committee of the Kemp Inaugural. In early 2019, he was named the co-chairman of the Georgians First Commission. He regularly discusses business issues in the media and has been featured on Fox News, CNN and the Wall Street Journal.
Joiner, his wife, Katie, and their sons live in Brookhaven. He enjoys traveling and watching college football and basketball in his free time.
Georgia Highlands College will hold its 2023 commencement ceremonies on May 11 at the Floyd Campus gym, 3175 Cedartown Highway in Rome. The 2023 commencement ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. with the Nursing pinning and commencement ceremony at 3 p.m.
