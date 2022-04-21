MARIETTA — Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Thursday his proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes the “largest raise in the history of the Cobb County School District.”
The $1.4 billion budget proposal for fiscal 2023 includes raises ranging from 8.5% to 13.1%, said Ragsdale, who called it an “employee-centric budget.”
All non-temporary staff will receive raises of at least 8.5%, district Chief Financial Officer Brad Johnson said. Employees who are eligible for a salary step will see even higher increases.
The general fund millage rate of 18.9 mills would not change under the proposal, Johnson said.
Included in the 8.5% to 13.1% figure are $2,000 raises for all Georgia teachers, courtesy of Gov. Brian Kemp. On the campaign trail four years ago, Kemp pledged to give teachers a $5,000 raise if elected. The first $3,000 of that raise came in 2019, with the remainder postponed until this year due to the fiscal uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
“Employees, I think, are going to be very happy with this,” Johnson said. “Inflation is everywhere, fuel’s higher than it was, there's just all kinds of reasons to consider approving this.”
In the current budget, all permanent CCSD staff are also getting a $2,000 bonus at the end of this month. The state had already committed to giving the bonuses to cafeteria and custodial workers and bus drivers — CCSD announced last month it would use federal COVID-19 relief funds to make the bonuses universal.
The district’s fiscal year runs from the beginning of July through the end of the following June.
Johnson said Georgia’s rapid economic recovery following the pandemic downturn has been a boon to state coffers. The state provides a significant chunk of the funding for public schools throughout Georgia, and legislators have restored the education funding that they slashed at the start of the pandemic.
The district will see a net increase in state funding of $43 million, Johnson said.
“There was a few months of downturn, but then immediately the economy of Georgia started pumping, and it's amazing,” Johnson said.
Local revenues, too, have surged, Johnson said, citing fast-increasing property values and thus, school property taxes. The Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors expects the county’s tax digest to grow by 10.5% this year, the first double-digit increase in more than two decades.
“We don't have many years like that,” Johnson said, later adding that “we're adding $65 million in terms of property digest growth across the whole county.”
District staff planned to ask for tentative approval of the budget from the board at its Thursday night meeting.
Two public hearings were scheduled to allow the public to weigh in on the budget proposal. The first was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday; the second will take place May 19 at 6:30 p.m.
The board will be asked to give the budget final approval at its May 19 meeting, following the public hearing.
