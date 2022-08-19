MARIETTA — Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Thursday that Centegix, a new alert system for Cobb County schools, has been installed at all district schools. The system, using badges that educators wear, is meant to enable staff to rapidly alert authorities in the case of an attack on a school.
In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Ragsdale had promised in June that the system would be up and running at all schools by Aug. 1, the first day of the new school year. Asked on the first day of school if that had happened, the district would only say that “the first day was a huge success, with no significant issues, including our emergency alert system.”
At Thursday’s school board meeting, Ragsdale said things were going according to plan.
“We do have that 100% up and running,” Ragsdale said. “And all administrators have been trained. So, I did want to say that we did meet that mark that we said we would have by our first day of school.”
Employees wearing Centegix badges can press a button to trigger an alert in the event of an attack. The system allows police, administrators and 911 dispatchers to see which school is under threat, where in the school the alert was issued from and the type of incident that was reported.
“The next phase will be for the badged employees at our facilities to receive their training and their badges so that they are able to administer a code red,” Ragsdale said. “And again, not many schools, not many school districts especially, empower all of their employees to issue that code red. But we feel very strongly about that, that it saves time, and time saves lives.”
Centegix is meant to replace Alertpoint, a previous security system used in Cobb schools. In February 2021, a false “code red” Alertpoint alarm led to lockdowns across the district, and was initially chalked up to a technical glitch. Weeks later, school district officials announced the alarm was intentionally triggered through a cyberattack.
The MDJ reported in 2017 that the district spent $5 million on the Alertpoint system. The district has not answered the MDJ’s inquiry about the cost of Centegix.
