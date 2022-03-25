MARIETTA — Wearing all black and carrying signs of protest, dozens of Campbell High School students attended Thursday’s Cobb school board meeting to show their anger with what they say is a lenient approach to disciplining fellow students who make racist comments.
Speaking after the meeting, Kezia Kennedy, a senior at Campbell, told the MDJ a pair of other students at the school took to social media last week to post a series of racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
Of the 50-some students who had come to Thursday’s meeting, four, including Kennedy, addressed the board. When they spoke, dozens of other students stood, holding up a thicket of protest signs with messages like “change the code!” and “We all bleed the same color.”
One of the students who spoke said he had made lifelong friends and positive memories at Campbell.
“Unfortunately, some of my memories will be clouded by hate and prejudice from my peers, because of the color of my skin and how I look,” he said. “Despite their prevalence, these offenses never seem to be taken seriously, especially in reference to this board.”
The students said last week’s incidents were not uncommon at their school.
“In my four years (at Campbell), there have been concerning comments and instances in regards to race, with slurs and blackface from some of my white counterparts,” said senior Radii Ajibade, president of the Campbell Student Body and Black Student Association at Campbell. “But nothing as heinous as was displayed in the last two weeks.”
The students called for the board to strengthen disciplinary measures for students who make racist remarks.
Currently, students who make “any type of profane, vulgar, obscene or offensive language ... or gesture” face a maximum punishment of 10 days of out-of-school suspension; the protesting students wanted to make that the minimum punishment.
“The goal of discipline is reform,” Ajibade said. “And while we cannot always change someone’s beliefs when they harm an entire population of students, it is our duty and yours to at least try.”
Board members did not address students’ complaints or demands during the meeting.
Asked about the issue after the meeting, David Chastain, chairman of the Cobb Board of Education, told the MDJ he wasn’t familiar with the incidents that prompted them.
“I just don’t have enough details to even really form a strong opinion,” Chastain said. “My question is, has this been brought to the administration’s attention, and are they handling it?”
Chastain commended the students for protesting respectfully.
“The students showed up, and for the most part, they did their silent protest. ... And then they quietly left,” he said. “So let’s give them props for being well behaved and being organized. I’d say that that’s good. … Just by the fact they participated in this event, they’re learning something about how we work, how government works.”
Asked whether the students who had allegedly posted the offensive material had been identified and disciplined and how the district might address protesters’ claims that such incidents are not uncommon, district spokeswoman Nan Kiel provided the following statement Friday:
“We always welcome and appreciate hearing from members of the community. Our Student Code of Conduct outlines multiple polices and applicable discipline for interpersonal student interactions, including disrespectful conduct, disruptive classroom and school behavior, harassment, electronic devices, and more. The District policies, which do not tolerate hateful and racist speech, are intended to create a safe and welcoming learning environment for all staff and students in Cobb Schools.”
