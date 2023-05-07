Editor’s Note: Below are Q&As the Cobb County School District published on six new principals.
Lindsey McGovern, Shallowford Falls Elementary School
As current assistant principal at Shallowford Falls Elementary School, Lindsey McGovern knows the school, the students, staff and community well. That's why she was the perfect choice to take over for retiring Principal Donna Long.
"I love the atmosphere and community here," McGovern said. "I look forward to jumping in and leading at Shallowford Falls and helping to create an environment that gives our students a love for learning.
McGovern brings 21 years of education experience with her and 20 of those years were spent here in Cobb. She served for 16 years at Brumby Elementary and has been at Shallowford Falls since 2019.
In the following Q&A, McGovern describes her leadership philosophy and her goals for Shallowford Falls.
Why are you excited about your new role at Shallowford Falls Elementary School community?
I have been a proud member of Team Fox since joining the school as assistant principal in 2019. We have an incredible school community, and I am thrilled to be able to continue building relationships with students, staff and families so that we can work together to provide the absolute best elementary school experience for every student.
What most impresses you about the students at Shallowford Falls and what can the school community expect to see under your leadership?
Shallowford Falls students are creative, smart, caring, funny and thoughtful. I am continually amazed by them. As the school leader, I will focus on creating an environment where staff and students feel safe, valued and motivated to be the best version of themselves. I want students and staff to feel proud of their school and excited to walk through the doors each day.
What does student success look like to you?
Student success comes in many forms. It may look like academic growth on a test, but it also looks like a student who walks into the school smiling after many anxious mornings. It looks like a group of students who recognized that we had litter around campus and started a campaign to keep the grounds clean. It looks like a student who used a strategy from a counseling lesson to work through a conflict with a friend. Seeing these successes each day is what makes this profession so rewarding.
What do you like most about being an educator/principal?
My favorite part of being a school leader is lifting others up. Students perform better when they feel safe, comfortable and valued, and this is the same for staff. As the school leader, it’s my job to create this environment. For me, that means taking every opportunity to connect with students and staff, eliminating as many obstacles as possible, and making sure we have fun together.
Outside school, where might students, parents or staff members run into you?
Outside of school, I can be found with my husband and two sons, usually racing between sports and other school activities. Other than that, I can be found reading, cooking or yelling “Go Dawgs” and “Chop On."
Dwan Jones, Clarkdale Elementary School
A new principal will be seen around the Clarkdale Elementary campus beginning in July. With Dr. Liss Maynard’s retirement, the Cardinals needed a new leader and found just the right one in Principal Dwan Jones.
Jones is a long-time education veteran with 23 years of experience. She has been with Cobb Schools for the last 18 years. She began as a teacher at Birney Elementary and currently serves as an assistant principal at Eastvalley Elementary School in Marietta. Jones is looking forward to her new role and is anxious to get started.
“As Clarkdale’s principal, I am dedicated to continuing and amplifying its reputation for celebrating student successes, building robust community partnerships, and utilizing engaging educational strategies to reach all learners,” she said. “All students learn best in a positive, supportive, and engaging environment.”
In the following Q&A, Jones further describes her leadership philosophy and her educational goals for Clarkdale Elementary.
Why are you excited about joining the Clarkdale Elementary community?
I am truly honored to serve as principal at Clarkdale Elementary School. It has the reputation of being equipped with extraordinary teachers who serve exemplary students and an engaged community. I look forward to working with the Cardinal family as we continuously provide excellent educational experiences for our students.
What impresses you most about the Clarkdale Elementary School students and what can the school community expect to see under your leadership?
I was privileged to visit Clarkdale’s campus and meet with a few students and teachers. The high-yield instructional strategies and student-focused learning were a joy to witness. Additionally, I am impressed to learn that Clarkdale is working diligently to earn its STEAM certification. I am eager to join the team and help to accomplish this goal for our learning community.
The school community can expect to see a leader who is passionate about student learning and understands the power of collaboration. Within a collaborative leadership model, it is vital to consider the voices of all stakeholders when making decisions that promote student success.
What does student success look like to you?
As educators, we are responsible for creating an environment where students feel supported so they can reach their maximum potential. Forming strong partnerships is essential in our learning community to increase student success. These collaborative relationships are necessary to equip students to grow academically, socially, and emotionally.
Each student is unique; therefore, success is different for each student. When students track and monitor progress toward their goals, it helps them to recognize their accomplishments and build self-confidence. Ultimately, students succeed when we develop a foundation to promote curious, lifelong learners.
What do you like most about being an educator/principal and what is your favorite memory as an educator?
It is a rewarding experience to serve in a profession that carries a legacy of encouragement, motivation and engagement to sharpen young minds! The ability to witness students excel in their talents and achieve their personal goals defines why I am passionate and dedicated to making a positive difference for students and their families.
I have numerous fond memories as an educator. One year that resonates with me was when I taught students displaced from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. I vividly recall how families were concerned about their students taking Georgia’s End-of-Year Standardized Assessment due to the trauma they endured. I remember speaking to a mother on the phone to share the great news of her son’s passing scores. She immediately screamed and cried (tears of joy) over the phone. After school, the mother came to the front office with a bouquet of flowers and said, “Mrs. Jones, my son now loves school because of you. He believes in himself because of you!” At that moment, I realized the value of an educator’s influence on the lives of students and families.
Outside school, where might students, parents or staff members run into you?
I enjoy spending time with my husband, three sons, daughter-in-law and new grandson! We LOVE attending sporting events, traveling, playing board games and trying new restaurants. Recently, we have been spending lots of time bowling. You may run into us at a local bowling center.
Dr. Ashley Beasley, Davis Elementary School
With 19 years of experience in elementary education, Dr. Ashley Beasley knows and understands primary education. She has been a teacher and academic coach at Dowell Elementary and an assistant principal at Powers Ferry and Eastside Elementary Schools. She has served as the director of Cobb's Elementary Virtual Program for the last two years.
"Elementary students are my favorite," Beasley said with a smile. "They are so curious and open and willing to learn. Everything is new to them. I love my job."
Beasley also knows Cobb County well. Aside from spending her career in Cobb Schools, she is also a proud Kennesaw State alum for all four graduate and post-graduate degrees. Go Owls.
In the following Q&A, Beasley explains her leadership philosophy and her goals for Davis Elementary.
Why are you excited about joining the Davis Elementary community?
I can't wait to join the Davis community. I have heard wonderful things about the students, families and staff. The student achievement data speaks volumes about the hard work that takes place within the classroom from both students and staff. It is evident that students receive support from parents at home, as well.
What impresses you most about the Davis Elementary School students and what can the school community expect to see under your leadership?
The Davis community can expect clear, consistent communication. It will be a priority of mine to foster a fun, student-centered environment that is welcoming to all families and visitors. As an instructional leader, I will continue to support high levels of learning for all students. Additionally, the safety of students and staff will always be the top priority in decision-making.
What does student success look like to you?
Student success looks different for every student. It is important to see value in the growth of students. Individual growth is the best way to measure success for all students.
What do you like most about being an educator/principal and what is your favorite memory as an educator?
Thus far, taking on the challenge of developing a successful virtual program for Cobb County's elementary students is one of my favorite educational experiences. It has been rewarding to see the staff meet students' needs in this alternative setting.
Outside school, where might students, parents or staff members run into you?
Outside school, parents or staff might run into me walking my dogs or enjoying dinner with friends and family. My husband and I frequently visit vacation destinations near the water.
Shayna Clinkscales, Riverside Elementary School
With the retirement of Principal Cynthia Winter in July, Riverside Elementary was in need of a new principal for their Mableton school. They found just the right person a mere six miles north in nearby Smyrna at Nickajack Elementary, where Shayna Clinkscales was serving as an assistant principal. Clinkscales will begin her new role at Riverside on July 1, 2023.
“Riverside is a great place for children to learn and is filled with staff who care and believe in the accomplishments of the students,” said Clinkscales about her new school. “I believe my previous experiences and genuine passion will contribute greatly to the school’s continued success.”
An education veteran with 20 years of experience, Clinkscales has been a part of Cobb Schools since 2014, when she joined the staff at Campbell Middle School. She has been at Nickajack since 2020 and can’t wait to get started at Riverside.
“The school community will see a leader who puts children first and is fully committed to student achievement. It is important to me to create strong and positive relationships with our students, faculty and staff, and all stakeholders,” Clinkscales said.
In the following Q&A, Clinkscales elaborates on her leadership philosophy and goals for Riverside.
Why are you excited about joining the Riverside Elementary School community?
I am beyond excited because it is an honor to work with a team of educators and stakeholders who believe in the success of our students. It is important to me to work collaboratively with the community to foster a learning environment where students are loved, feel safe and thrive as academic citizens.
What impresses you most about the Riverside Elementary School students and what can the school community expect to see under your leadership?
Although I have not had the opportunity to meet everyone, I am very impressed by the dedicated staff and hardworking students. Faculty and staff at Riverside work well together to build a positive learning environment where students can thrive. This is one of my core values, so I am very excited to continue this culture of inclusiveness and mutual respect for all. I look forward to working with the students of Riverside and leading them toward continued academic success. They will feel valued every day in a place where they can learn and grow. I like to be involved and visible in my school community.
What does student success look like to you?
Student success is identifiable when students are empowered to set and achieve goals. My philosophy is that growth equals success. When students can show growth academically and emotionally, they are prepared to succeed in life. I look forward to working with our staff to develop our students as self-motivated learners committed to success.
What do you like most about being an educator/principal and what is your favorite memory as an educator?
What I love most about being an educator is having the opportunity to impact my students and the community positively. It brings me joy to know that I can foster an environment that allows students to feel safe, loved and important while learning and growing each day. Knowing that families trust us to partner with them to educate their children is a true honor.
It is so hard to pinpoint just one favorite memory, as I have so many, but one that does stand out happened during my very first year of teaching. I was teaching first grade and I had a student who struggled with phonics and reading. He would often get “sick” as soon as it was time to start our reading lesson each day and withdraw from activities. As the year went on and I was able to build a relationship with my students, he started choosing to participate more and more. His growth amazed me as he actually wanted to learn. At the end of the year, he earned the Most Improved Award, and his mother approached me after the awards program. She had tears in her eyes and said to me, “Thank you for believing in my boy.” From that moment on, I understood just how much it means to believe in our students. I further committed myself to believing in achievement for all students, even through challenges.
Outside school, where might students, parents, or staff members run into you?
Outside school, you will find me enjoying time with my family. My husband and I have an active and amazing toddler who keeps us on our toes. As a family, we enjoy traveling, trying new restaurants and providing fun new experiences for our son. I personally am a football fanatic, so it is almost a guarantee you will find me enjoying a few games during football season.
Josh Fowler, Lost Mountain Middle School
Josh Fowler has been an educator for 24 years, and 20 of those have been in the Cobb County School District. He has been a teacher at Palmer and Lost Mountain middle schools and an assistant principal at Durham Middle School. You can also add principal to his resume, as he will take over at Lost Mountain Middle in July.
"My 11 years at Lost Mountain gave me an opportunity to witness first-hand how involved and generous this community and staff are," Fowler said, "I am beyond ecstatic to be given this opportunity to build positive relationships and help our students grow to achieve their goals."
Just over a year ago, Lost Mountain celebrated its 30th year of education. It was a milestone and reminder to the staff, students and community: Lost Mountain is here to stay. Fowler is ready and able to move the school into its next 30 years. "In the Cobb County School District, we believe in being one team with one goal: student success. Together, we are that one team. My goal is to build positive relationships with students, staff, and families during this journey," he said.
In the following Q&A, Fowler explains his leadership philosophy and goals for Lost Mountain.
Why are you excited about joining the Lost Mountain Middle School community?
Becoming the principal of Lost Mountain Middle School has been my dream job since I began my journey into administration. My 11 years in this community were some of the best years I have had in my educational career. I feel extremely lucky to be given the opportunity to come back. The Lost Mountain community has always been known for its support of the school, staff and students. There is a long tradition here of educational excellence that I look forward to continuing. With the support of our staff and families, I cannot wait to see what our students can achieve going forward.
What can the school community expect to see under your leadership?
Under my leadership, the school community can expect to see a staff that is dedicated to ensuring all students can succeed. I strive to see that we are one team that works together to make sure that all of our students are prepared to go to high school with the tools they need to be successful. I look forward to providing our students with a rigorous, engaging and high-quality middle school experience that enables them to reach their full potential.
What does student success look like to you?
Student success looks different for every student depending on what their goals are. I believe that all students should set challenging goals, create a plan for achieving those goals and then put in the work necessary to achieve the goals. When those goals are met, students have achieved success. Our job as educators is to provide the students with the necessary tools to help them achieve their desired goals.
What do you like most about being an educator/principal?
My favorite part about specifically being a middle school educator is seeing the growth the students achieve during their very short time with us. Middle school students change so much, both physically and mentally, during these three years. I truly appreciate when they come in as children who struggle to open a locker but, shortly after, are giving tours of the building to new students. Each year, on the last day of school, I watch our 8th-grade students leave for the last time after they have grown two feet taller, have achieved so many personal goals and are hardly recognizable from their 6th-grade yearbook pictures. It gives me a sense of pride knowing that our teamwork played a role in this transformation.
Outside school, where might students, parents or staff members run into you?
Outside of school, I can be found at a campground. My family and I regularly camp at Lake Allatoona. We enjoy hiking, kayaking and finding fun recipes to cook on a fire. I am also an avid sports fan. I love live sports. I especially enjoy going to Rome to watch minor-league baseball games.
Ashley Mize, King Springs Elementary School
A familiar face will be walking the halls and leading the way at King Springs Elementary beginning in July. Ashley Mize has been reassigned from her role as principal at Green Acres Elementary to take over at King Springs for the retiring Dr. Cindy Szwec.
“King Springs is my community school, and I am thrilled to join the Springer community and its rich history in Smyrna,” Mize said. “As a former King Springs parent, I know the excellence that occurs daily in the classrooms to prepare the students for middle school, high school and beyond and I can’t wait to be part of that environment.”
A veteran educator and administrator with 26 years of experience, Mize not only serves Cobb Schools, but she is also a product of the district. She attended Argyle Elementary, Griffin Middle and Campbell High School. “I can’t imagine leading or serving anywhere else,” Mize said.
In the following Q&A, Mize explains her leadership philosophy and her goals for King Springs.
Why are you excited about joining the King Springs Elementary School community?
King Springs has established itself as a school that sets the bar high for students to become successful according to their unique qualities. It is exciting to join a school with phenomenal parent involvement dedicated to making the school the best in Smyrna and Cobb County. Also, my aunt, Linda Kenney, was the principal at King Springs before the current principal, Dr. Szwec.
What impresses you most about the King Springs students and what can the school community expect to see under your leadership?
The King Springs community is committed to empowering the students to achieve their full potential. Many of the students I have met are excited to learn and motivated to be good students, which impresses me. The King Springs community will see a leader that always puts students first and engages with parents and the community. It is important to me to be visible and part of as many school activities as possible. Academic achievement and improvement are also very important to me. I like figuring out what we can do better as educators to engage students in successful learning. As a parent, I know that all students learn differently and have unique gifts; it is our job as educators to unlock those gifts.
What does student success look like to you?
Student success starts with ensuring students believe they can do anything and succeed if they try their best. My goal will be to support every student every day so they can be successful in their own way.
What do you like most about being a principal or what is your favorite memory as an educator?
Kids always top my list. I pride myself on knowing the students by name and the students knowing me personally. As an educator, I have always loved connecting with my students and being someone they can trust and have fun with at school. Your principal should not be a mystery or someone you never see. My students will see and hear me every day and know that I love them.
Outside school, where might students, parents or staff members run into you?
You will see me out and about in the Smyrna area. I spend a lot of time in the downtown area at events and visiting with friends and family in restaurants at the Smyrna Market Village. In addition, I can be seen daily walking my dog Cody near King Springs, as I live less than two miles from the school. Finally, I am a huge Atlanta Braves fan and attend as many games as possible. Go Braves!
