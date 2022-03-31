Two Democrats and two Republicans are running to replace Cobb Board of Education member Dr. Jaha Howard, a Democrat now running for state superintendent. The MDJ recently sat down with one of those candidates, Andres Sandate, to hear about his vision for the district.
Sandate was born and raised in Kansas, the son of a Mexican-American father and German Mennonite mother. Sandate's father grew up in a segregated Kansas, and was not allowed to use the public swimming pool; when his parents fell in love, they had to elope.
Sandate, their youngest child, is now a financial technology executive who first moved with his wife to Cobb County in 2006. They live in Smyrna, with two children attending King Springs Elementary school and a third set to head there this fall.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: What made you decide to throw your hat in the ring?
A: This coming fall, we'll have three kids in Cobb County Public Schools. I'm a product of public education. I think having thriving public schools is critical for communities. So there's that motivation, No. 1.
Also, there's been too much partisanship in education over the last three to four years. I've always been a consensus builder. I've always been somebody — in whatever role, whether it's coaching, working — that's been a collaborator, that's been a consensus builder, and this feels like that opportunity, to say the very least.
Thirdly, we've had so many friends over the years who have said the following: "We're going to move up to Smyrna, or right on the perimeter. And we're going to start our family ... and then we'll probably go there for elementary schools because the elementary schools are — they're pretty good. And then we'll see when it gets to middle school." And this kind of tonal change and the conviction kind of goes away, and the enthusiasm, and we've seen those folks move, and I started thinking about that and hearing that and seeing that, and I said, 'Wow, that's unfortunate.' ... I think there's a motivation to try to improve the public schools, so that it's not just my kids, and it's not just our well being but it's also — in a way, the critical things that I see that kids need to be able to do are getting lost in politics, which we'll probably talk more about.
Q: What is your campaign platform?
A: We've got to get back to the conversation being about education. We've got kids behind. We've got achievement gaps. … The discussion in the board should be around, what are the things that we're doing to give the schools, give the teachers, give the administrators the specific resources that they need in their school? ... In my district, that's a different set of issues than it is in District 4, or District 6.
No. 2, there has to be a commitment from the board to operate as a functioning, governing body, and I think some of that's gotten lost a little bit. COVID pressures, the overall environment over the last three or four years, it's just — it's clear, and it didn't take any rocket science to really see that there was division. And, again, going back to me as a consensus builder, me as somebody that wants to operate in that middle ground. I relish that challenge of trying to, you know, work. I may not agree with everything Superintendent (Chris) Ragsdale wants to see done, but I will 100% commit during the campaign and if elected, that I'm going to work to try to find that consensus.
Q: The Cognia accreditation review embroiled the district when three Democrats on the board, among others, requested it. Do you believe those three Democrats were correct to ask Cognia to come in and audit the system? If so, why?
A: The intent might have been good, but the repercussions sometimes can outweigh the intent. Meaning: there wasn't the ability (by the Democrats) to put topics on the agenda (of board meetings). The three folks felt that they didn't have a voice, they felt like they couldn't shine light on issues that were important to their constituents. I think the intent behind that … I can't speak for them. I wasn't in that room. I don't know how they got to that decision. But the repercussions of that, we're now seeing.
What I would say is, the initial findings, they came out (last year), and then the, I guess, the rewrite or the review that came out of those initial findings (earlier this month) — sure, it raises questions of how did (Cognia) arrive at this, and then how did they arrive at these new findings? Here's what I want to say about the whole thing: the conversation about the achievement gap, the conversation about reading scores, the conversation about writing, the conversation about math — as the president of our school's foundation at King Springs for the last four years, I've been intimately involved in the conversations with teachers, with our principal, with her leadership team … and what I heard throughout the last three or four years felt different than what I was seeing play out in the board. I was hearing about, we've got reading gaps, we've got gaps in writing. And so Cognia happened, but I want to focus on what are we doing? And did that report make recommendations that the current board needs to really think about that will allow it to get back to having a conversation about the achievement gap?
We've got a lot of really good things going on in Cobb. We've got a lot of momentum. There's some communities that are growing, and yet, through COVID, and through the last two or three (or) four years, what we've seen is there are still vulnerable populations. There are still students and COVID is only magnified or did magnify that there are populations within our district that need more support, that need more resources. Those populations (during) COVID didn't have two parents at home, potentially, they didn't have the technology at home, didn't have the ability, perhaps, to be able to keep up and do the virtual online schooling.
If you look at the data, Cobb County is catching up, but there's a ton of work to do. Cognia didn't derail us from the hard work at hand. It highlighted, I think, the fact that the board isn't functioning the way you want it to be functioning, if you're somebody that is paying attention to public schools, and that's a critical piece of why I'm running, is to get in there and try to get the — I don't even want to say two sides. Get the seven members working in conjunction with the superintendent and the leadership team at Cobb. … One team, one goal, student success. I mean, that's what they say. So that's what we need to be talking about.
Q: I'm just thinking of board member Randy Scamihorn — his rebuttal to this … he said, "I would dispute that we're dysfunctional, we're functioning just fine. The four Republicans all vote together." … He thinks it's not dysfunctional at all. You just have different political parties on there that have different visions. One has the majority vote. The other doesn't. What do you make of that argument?
A: No 7, 8, 9-year-old cares two iotas about 4-3 (the partisan split on the board). That's what I would say is my rebuttal. And I’d probably go as far as saying middle schoolers and high schoolers don't either, right? What they care about is, they deserve is a safe school. And what we, I believe, owe those kids is a functioning board that is showing up to operate because they want to put the resources behind the kids, the teachers and those schools ... need.
Hopefully, if elected, I would have the opportunity to work with them — I would probably invite those individuals out to lunch, and I would say, we need to have a working dialogue. … I'm not running on a four to three, three to four, we can tilt the board this way (platform) — those are not angles that I'm jockeying for. There has not been enough of an emphasis on the things that the teachers and the students and the specific schools need.
I've been encouraged because (there are) a lot of the people in the early weeks of my campaign who have said, "I'm intrigued by where you're going and what you're trying to do." They're not folks that typically would, I’d say, vote Democratic. … I fully expect and fully intend to be able to try to draw and build a coalition.
Q: It isn't like that on all boards. For instance, Marietta City Schools has a nonpartisan school board.
A: Again, I haven't been in those seats for those votes. … I got this question: Do you need to be an educator to be on the school board? Should you be a teacher? Should you have some classroom experience? Well, I don't have classroom experience. What I do have is a lot of experience having worked, like I said, as president of our school's foundation, we've grown that tremendously over the last five years; on the principal's council at our school; Cobb Volunteer of the Year for our school in 2019; I coach multiple teams today of young kids; I lead our Boy Scout den; I volunteer after school. And I do that because it gives me a chance to interact and engage with the students, the kids, my own kids included, but also lead. And is it the same as teaching? No. I spoke to a high school teacher last night for an hour and he said, 'It's unfortunate that all throughout COVID it just felt like we didn't get a chance to really weigh in …' He went through a lot of different examples of things that he, in his opinion, based on his experience at the school he's at, he'd like to see done. But it's often, that particular voice, that particular person is not asked, and he said, it'd be great if people could actually see what goes on in the classroom. So you can't replace that experience. I'll give them that. But you've got to be as close to that issue if you're going to try to make effective decisions, and I think the board needs to constantly be reminded of that.
Q: Do you support the board's ban on critical race theory and the 1619 Project in Cobb County School District?
A: That's a hyper-partisan topic right now. And I go back to: our kids need to be able to read, our kids need to be able to write … Kids need to be learning and need to be exposed to the things that have happened in our country. But I also think that the CRT and the 1619 Project — that push that this needs to be outlawed or mandated, or it needs to be taught — again, I go back to it: what's lost in all of that is, are the kids getting the fundamental education that they need? And I think when you think about CRT and you think about some of these hot-button, kind of cultural war-type questions that have become hyper focused right now, I'm not running to try to weigh in on those issues. … CRT in particular, is a theory that would be very difficult to even see an elementary or middle school, maybe even high school kid, frankly, understanding. I don't think many people can even define it easily.
Q: So you wouldn't vote for the ban? Or would you?
A: I put a lot of faith and trust and confidence in teachers. That's why we're going to public schools, because I believe in what they're teaching. Where I struggled with that is that, as a parent, and as a person, if I was in that situation where I was voting on that — which I wasn't — I didn't have any concern that a teacher was trying to teach critical race theory to my third- and first-grader or my fourth- and fifth-grader. I just didn't. I didn't have that concern.
Q: I'm just trying to get a sense of, for that particular vote — and they did not define it. They just said, Would you ban CRT and the 1619 Project? Yes or no? — if you would have voted yes or no without any definitions.
A: I couldn't vote on something without definition. So I guess I would have been in the camp of, we're gonna spend more time fleshing out the issue. … I don’t think (my kids) are getting radicalized one way or the other.
Q: How do you think Superintendent Ragsdale has handled the pandemic?
A: I was glad as a parent that our schools opened up, and we went back. There are a lot of kids ... that do not have the at-home learning environment that kids in other districts and other posts do, and a classroom environment where those kids can go in and learn, I think it's critical. So I think what we've seen is, yes, teachers probably — again, the ones that I've spoken to — wanted to have a bigger voice, wanted to have their opinion heard. Parents wanted more facts, wanted more information, needed more reassurances. Investments that the district made in hand-washing machines and different technologies didn't always work. ... What all of it led to was a lot of finger pointing and a lot of people judging. Leaders have to make decisions. Leaders, because of the nature of where they're at, they're susceptible to that Monday morning quarterbacking, it's the nature of the job. So if you can't handle that, then you shouldn't run for that position, shouldn't pursue that role.
I was excited that our kids got to go back to school. And I think that we're starting to see in data that's coming out that there are learning losses that have taken place. We need to have our kids in schools. They need to obviously be operating safe. And I think — we have Superintendent Ragsdale. He's our superintendent. He needs to have a highly functioning board in order to be effective.
Q: The three Democrats in the board recently voted not to extend superintendent Ragsdale's contract by an extra year, so that it continues running at its legally allowed maximum of three years. Would you have joined the Democrats in casting that vote?
A: I don't know enough about what they were evaluating the superintendent on. If they were evaluating him on, did he make 100% — did he throw a strike on every pitch? No. Did he walk a batter? Probably, but who's perfect? And, again, I go back to what are we trying to achieve in having that vote? And are we saying that this one person is responsible for the fact that, at some of the high schools in my district, less than 70% of the kids are graduating?
If that is part of why they made that decision, then that's something that I'd want to better understand. If it's because of how he handled COVID or if it's because he won't give them time to be able to bring up issues that their constituents want to hear about (at board meetings) ... I don't know enough about what control, what power that superintendent position has over these specific, governance-related matters to the board. Those are the things that I need to, frankly, better understand. I don't see how saying you can't have another year on your contract changes anything in the very near term. He's not fired … it’s a vote of confidence, maybe?
Q: A few years ago, an Osborne High School principal told me half the students there were transient, which means ... the teacher gets the student brand new that year, but by the end of the year, they're gone. So the principal was explaining, "How are you able to bring up that student to the level of education they need to be at when they leave before the year's over?" The buck stops with Ragsdale, but there are certain things a school system can't do.
A: Here's some things that I think the superintendent and the board can do. I think something that would be really interesting for us as a district to really think about is: I think the science and the data and the research show that if a kid is reading proficiently by third grade, there's a higher probability ... that that student will graduate from high school. So is there a policy in Cobb County? And is that policy then funded out of the budget, where we're going to put in place programs and resources and tools and all the things that go into it in crafting this policy, for our kids to be reading proficiently by third grade? Because it is unfair to that teacher that's teaching ninth grade geography to have a student show up and not one student, but potentially multiple students in a 30-person, ninth grade geography class, and there's a large number of them that aren't on grade level. And they're reading and writing and doing arithmetic at a fifth and sixth grade level. That needs to be a conversation that this board has. That needs to be something that Superintendent Ragsdale takes a position on. And that is something that I'd like to be thinking about and be putting in place if I'm elected. We have to have our kids reading and writing proficiently at third grade.
No. 2, the budget — we've got to have the resources where they are going to be most utilized. There has to be an allocation of the resources in light of what those specific schools need. So let's take CCRPI. This is the report card for a school. Well, I don't know how many voters know, but you get higher CCRPI scores, the more gifted, educated teachers you have. So if you have more teachers on your staff that are trained in gifted education, it can boost your score. Now, if I'm a teacher and somebody says, I want you to go take a master's level class to become gifted-educated, but your school population doesn't have a lot of gifted students because they're reading at a fifth and sixth grade level, doesn't that seem like a little bit disconnected? So we need to be looking more carefully and more closely at, what are the incentives? And it can't just be the stick. There has to also be the carrot. And I think those are the things that the superintendent and the board need to really be trying to think about. Like, are the incentives there. If a student is not passing a class and (has a grade of) 62 or 69, should they be able to go take two weeks of study hall ... and get a stamp that they're now passing because that will boost the score? Are we setting them up for success coming out of high school, when we do things like that?
Q: The board has been really polarized from a partisan, political standpoint since Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis joined. … With a lot of these closely watched votes taking place along party lines, that 4-3 split we were talking about before … could (you) say how your being elected to the post might change that dynamic of deep partisan polarization?
A: I am a consensus builder. I'm somebody that wants to work in that middle, messy middle. I can't speak for what they came in and were trying to do, and their objectives and what they campaigned around. I'm coming in because I think Cobb has a lot going for it, and I want to take that and I want to accelerate it and I want to excel it. I want businesses to want to be coming into south Cobb and want to open up because the schools there are dynamite. I want the families that are in my district to not move, because the middle schools and the high schools are dynamic. I don't want them to come in and have, sort of, an eye on private school or be concerned about safety or be concerned about turnover amongst the leadership. So I'm coming in because I want to focus on education, and the people that I've had the chance to talk to over the last few weeks and the people that I've gotten the most exposure to at my school over the last four or five years — these are people that are committed and care about education. We're not talking about what texts and what books and do we not trust our teachers that they're teaching our kids some ideology — no, we're trying to make sure that they're excelling. And I think the person that comes in and talks about education, achievement, excellence, focusing on giving our students and teachers resources, (who) is willing to, not because of their political persuasion, but because it's the right thing to do and it's why you're on the board, work across party lines, I think that person is going to find a lot of support.
Q: What do you think the district can do to close this learning gap that opened during the pandemic?
A: I think there needs to be a lot of effort spent with teachers. I keep coming back to this. I've had a lot of conversations with teachers through the years and especially recently. They know where these kids are, they know what they're coming in with. They know the dynamics.
And let me give you a practical example. Professional development — if I'm a nurse or a medical doctor ... the latest therapies, the latest treatments — if I'm a patient, (I) would say yeah, I mean, I think that that's important. And I would want to go to a provider that's up on the latest and hopefully the greatest therapies and remedies. A teacher gets asked to go to professional development, because the district has an in-service day or half day. Is that the best use of that teacher's time, if you ask the teacher? Because I have. And a lot of times what they'll say is, there's some that's OK, and there's some that's relevant, but you know what would be really great, is if I could go over to the middle school, and I could talk to the social studies teachers about the kids that are coming in next year, because I'm a freshman (high school teacher). And we could start getting ahead of and know what are the things that we can be doing to address the fact that again … if you can't do third grade math, you're not gonna be able to do fifth grade math, and if you can't do fifth grade math, you're not gonna be able to ninth grade math.
They don't have the time. We as the foundation at King Springs are asked, can we fund planning hours? Which means they need substitutes. Substitutes cost $200 a day. Substitutes are not readily available right now, they're not signing up in droves to come in. Plus, our school was closed up until very recently, even though the county had taken a stance that the schools are open. Our particular school leadership had elected that school was closed. So you had all these factors, that if you're a teacher, and you have a kid, or multiple children, and they are on IEP, and they're supposed to be getting extra time, and you do the math, and you look at your day, and you say, Well, I have six kids in IEP, they're supposed to get 30 minutes of instruction one-on-one — how's that even possible? It's not. So what happens? You're triaging, you're running, you're putting out fires, and that mom that used to come in to read to those three kids, they're not allowed in the building anymore. … They are now at our school, but they weren't up until a couple of weeks ago. So I'm saying even at a resourced school like King Springs, where you have an award-winning PTA, you have a foundation … these are some of the challenges and dynamics.
So I think what you really need to do is, you really need to get the teachers' input. I think you then need to start really thinking about what are things we can be doing practically from the board level to try to close the gap. Does that mean more resources for summer? Does that mean extending that school year? Does that mean that we look at providing more tutoring? The research and the data show people would much rather go do in-person type instruction if their kids are behind than put them in front of a computer screen. I'd really like to understand the push behind devices. ... Our school just announced every student's going to get a laptop next fall, or by next fall. I think the middle schools and high schools in Cobb County have already gotten those allocations.
How's that helping us close that achievement gap in reading, writing and math? Maybe there's a plan. Those are the kinds of things that I want to understand.
Q: What's your take on the district's senior tax exemption? It costs the district, I think we reported in 2018, more than $112 million a year, money that could go toward, like you'd suggested, expanding summer programs, for example. On the other hand, it allows seniors many of whom live on a fixed income to stay in their own home.
A: We've got some things going for us in Cobb County, people want to be here. Businesses want to be here. ... So that's a big number. And yes, I think on the surface you could look at and say, well, let's just go squash that exemption. That gets us $112 million right off the bat. Well, let's think creatively here. What if we looked at, are we taking in more revenue? Are there ways when we could potentially look at allocating some of that revenue that's coming in, in ... a potentially different way? Is that maybe a solution that this board and the leadership and Cobb could explore? Because don't thriving schools attract businesses and attract people that want to live here? So I think coming in and saying right off the gate, let's just get rid of that exemption, that'll fix all of our problems — well, those people paid taxes for a long time too when their kids were here. Are there people that didn't? Sure, but there's all sorts of exemptions. That's not necessarily how I would want to come in and sort of drive policy.
Q: Is there anything that we haven't asked or that you would like to say to wrap us up here?
A: I want you guys to know, and I’d hope your readers to know: We should expect excellence from our schools. But excellence requires commitment. And it requires teamwork, and it requires resources and it takes time. But I want the folks to take away from meeting me and engaging with me, getting to know my campaign and what I'm all about over the next eight weeks ... This is a person who is a person of action. He's not just entering this thing out of left field, like I mentioned before, (who) doesn't have really a vested interest and (who's) just got an agenda. I have two children in public schools right now. I have a third that will be in public school come this fall. I've lived in Cobb County since 2006. I've seen how people have come to Cobb, they've seen the schools and they've said ... "Middle school? Eh, I'm not so sure; High school? Going private, moving to east Cobb, moving up to Woodstock." That costs all of us in a way, so what they have in me is they have somebody that's a person of action. He's a consensus builder. He's a leader. He's proven. He can go into the schools and rally people behind a cause. And hopefully now he's going to be able to do it on a little bit bigger scale.
