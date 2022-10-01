MARIETTA — In a wide-ranging interview that touched on public input, fiscal oversight, school safety and more, the Marietta Daily Journal sat down with Catherine Pozniak, a Democrat running for the Post 4 seat on the Cobb County Board of Education.
Pozniak hopes to unseat Republican board Chair David Chastain, who is running for a third term. Post 4 is the most competitive of the three school board seats on the ballot this year, and the election is expected to determine whether Republicans maintain their four-member majority on the board.
The MDJ will also interview and publish a Q&A with Chastain.
Pozniak, 43, was born in Atlanta and raised in Cobb. She is a 1997 graduate of Sprayberry High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Sydney in Australia, a master’s from the University of Cambridge in England and a Ph.D. in education leadership from Harvard University.
Pozniak taught for seven years on Native American reservations in South Dakota, then spent a decade working in education policy in Louisiana.
In the Pelican State, Pozniak worked in state government, including as assistant state superintendent of finance and federal programs. In that role, she managed budgets and oversaw programs such as special education and nutrition.
More recently, after an administration change, she moved back to Cobb, and now lives in her childhood home.
Pozniak works for a private firm, Watershed, advising districts and states on using financial resources to advance their academic strategies.
She’s also a U.S. Army Reserve captain, working as an education officer for civil affairs and psychological operations command. In that role, Pozniak advises the military on how to establish education systems in places affected by conflict.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
MDJ: What made you want to run for school board?
Catherine Pozniak: Well, there were sort of two factors that came together. One, I'm from here, I went to these schools. I have had a really, I think, successful career path. But I give a lot of credit to the teachers that I had. So there was a part of this that was a little bit about paying it forward and having interest there.
And then two, because of what I do for a living. I'm an educator, so I was sort of naturally interested in what my local education system looked like and how it operated. And so when I moved back, I just started to pay attention to what was going on. And at the time, there was a lot of energy around Sprayberry. The families there were starting to organize over some of the facilities issues.
In my professional work, I have been working a lot with funding, the sort of money that has come out to support educational recovery from the federal government. So I was naturally curious about how Cobb County was using its share of funds. And I'm just really surprised actually, by what I saw.
Like a lot of people, my parents moved here in part because of the reputation of the schools. And my career has been largely about, I worked in low-income areas … and I sort of assumed that I might be looking at an exemplar of what happens when you have a system that has resources and can deliver.
And there's just a lot of disconnect that I was seeing there. So it piqued my curiosity. And I started to look into it. And as I got deeper into the issues, became interested in running for school board, saw that this seat would be coming up in the upcoming election, and decided to run.
Q: What distinguishes you from the incumbent?
A: Well, I think, particularly at this moment in time, being an educator and having experience in education is really important. I think, as with anything, it's about a time and the circumstances. And I think particularly coming out of three school years of disruption because of the pandemic, there are really critical decisions to be made about academic recovery.
At the same time, I also think that there's a lot of opportunity, in part because of that federal money that has come through. And I do think the decisions that are made around that funding are really important for this next generation of students coming into the school. And again, that is a skillset that I bring to this work, of really sort of understanding how those resources can be leveraged to make the best and smartest investments in our academic programs.
I would also say when I was a teacher, I was a co-teacher in an inclusion classroom where we had many students who had additional needs, special needs, who are on (individualized education programs), that has been a thread in my career as well. I oversaw special education policy when I was assistant state superintendent. And I do think that issue in particular, and the services that students with special needs are receiving here in Cobb County — I get a lot of parents who reach out to me because of that issue. And I do think that that is another thing that I bring to the table.
Q: Do you support the board's recent vote to allow armed security guards who are not police in Cobb schools?
A: Here is where I have concerns about it. Working in federal programs, one of the things I oversaw in my previous work were school safety plans. … And the key thing about that is coordination, it is coordination across agencies.
I think my first concern is that that policy was released to the public within 24 hours of the board voting on it. That to me is a problem on that policy, and any policy — there needs to be a longer period of time for people to scrutinize that.
Which I think is also what sort of stoked the concern, right? People weren't sure what to make of it. I watched this unravel online in those 24 hours as people were trying to understand what that was. And really, there should have been forums and discussions.
And hey, if there is a concern about proprietary or security information there, what I then would have expected to see is representatives from the different agencies — the police department, emergency services, to be able to come to the table at the board meeting and say, ‘Yes, we've seen these plans … we have a plan, we know how we would work together.’
I mean, because this is what we saw in Uvalde, right? They had something like 378 armed personnel at the building, and they didn't go into that room for, what, 70 minutes? To me, there's a lack of evidence of coordination … that there's a clear plan, and that there are assurances to the public that these things have been discussed and vetted through appropriate authority.
I think that there have been some issues raised about the certifications of the personnel who could potentially be armed. I would be interested in local law enforcement weighing in on that and providing their expertise as well. And we just unfortunately didn't have that opportunity. And the board members went ahead and advanced that policy. And the number of unknowns in that is very problematic.
Q: What grade would you give Chris Ragsdale on the job he’s doing as superintendent? Why?
A: I think he is working within the parameters that the board has given him. I worked for a state board of education that appointed a superintendent. I have seen how that relationship should work between the board and the superintendent. If there is any commentary that I would make on the job that the superintendent is doing, it is that I do not see where the board is actively holding the superintendent accountable.
I asked for it. I did a public records request and asked for the evaluation, not the actual comments, but the evaluation tool by which they are evaluating the superintendent and his performance, and I was told that that was not available. I think that that is a problem.
So in the absence of any criteria for the superintendent, I think it's hard to say what grade he would have. Because he might very well be doing exactly what the board has asked him to do, or not. And we don't know, because we don't know the criteria that has been set for his role. That is a key responsibility of the board, is to manage and hold that executive accountable, and we just don't see that.
Q: So if the board isn't holding him accountable, as many critics say, and he's doing whatever he wants, based on your observations, what kind of job is he doing?
A: I think that I would like to see a more robust academic strategy and programming. Cobb County School District is the largest enterprise in this county. I think it's been quoted as the 24th largest school district in the country. There's certainly a lot of operational aspects that seem to work well in some cases.
In my opinion, in taking a look at some of the academic programming, there has been less scrutiny. Not every leader can bring everything to the table, it's about the team that they’ve built around them. And it's been rocky, I think, on the academic side, and I think we've seen that spillover into some issues with special education. Which is why, when it comes to this board and this election, I think that this is really about this moment in time, why it is important for educators to be on the board. Maybe that's not always going to be as critical, and you want a diversity of perspectives and experiences on the board, but right now, I do think that's an area where the district could use help.
Q: What did you make of the grand jury report investigating CCSD’s procurement, and should the district adopt any of the recommendations of the grand jury?
A: So without getting into the grand jury report or what Cognia said or didn't say, I think when I talk with voters and parents about Cobb County School District, instinctively, they get that something is wrong when you can have a seven- or eight-figure dollar contract not have to come before the board for approval.
Like, that makes sense to people — how is it that a contract gets approved, and the board has no oversight? Or even over this $250 million that the district has received? So the grand jury weighed in, and for me, this isn't about, is there something criminal going on or not, this is just about public fiscal responsibility.
My understanding is, with the exception of contracts that are coming forward to SPLOST, the board does not routinely, if ever, and I think in well over a year, has not seen a contract come before the board for approval.
That is mind blowing to me, working in education finance. When I operated a state agency, we had dozens of contracts come through at every board meeting. And it didn't necessarily elicit a ton of conversation, but there is something to vendors and contractors knowing that these contracts are going to come under public scrutiny.
And so, independent of the grand jury and the recommendations, I would also say right now the superintendent has a very high threshold of $200,000 that comes before the board, and a lot of exceptions. And you really have to dig around to understand what are all of the exceptions that come through. But again, the size of this operation, it is astounding that you would not routinely see public contracts come up before an elected board.
The board also gives the superintendent discretion to spend up to that amount of money ($200,000) — even if he exercises that, I am of the opinion that the board should still see the list of contracts he approves under that authority.
Again, that is just about fiscal oversight and accountability. Should the number be $50,000? Should it be $100,000? That should be a discussion on the board.
When the superintendent can't tell a public body, as this happened in the NAACP forum a few weeks ago, can't say, one, that the district received $250 million — he said $160 million, he was about $100 million off — when he can't tell you how much, and then can't say what they've spent it on, or what the plan is, that's a problem.
And I don't think anyone needs a grand jury or an accrediting agency to tell them that. They get that on their own, that there needs to be more oversight there.
Q: Some critics say Chastain is not accessible to the public. If elected, what would be your policy on being accessible in the public outside of board meetings?
A: I’ve tried to put this in practice already in my candidacy. So I've offered people opportunities that I advertised publicly about where I will be at certain times. I respond to emails that people have provided.
It's interesting, I talked to a voter … he asked me at one point, ‘Would you create a newsletter that would allow people like me to understand what's going on, and the changes at the district, changes in curriculum?’
It made me realize that I think a lot of the anxiety out there, or friction about who is going to be in this office or this position, is people are genuinely concerned that they're just not going to know. That there are going to be changes that they don't know about, that they're not going to be able to weigh in on.
So in terms of the accessibility, I think that there are the routine things about availability of office hours, email and such. I also think that there is this idea of the expectation a board member would set about the level of public engagement that there would need to be before policies are considered.
So let me give you an example. When I was assistant state superintendent, if I were bringing forward a policy to the board, my boss would expect, and would ask me, ‘Who have you talked to? Have you talked to all of the superintendents? How have you weighed in with all of these groups?’ And I needed to have answers to all of those, whether they were people who supported it or didn't.
And I think as a board member, whether or not I'm able to engage with constituents directly, if a policy like the security policy came through, the expectation that I as a board member would set in my relationship with the superintendent and district, is I would expect them to be able to say, ‘Look, we did this survey, we talked to these groups, we talked to these parents,’ to ensure that any policy that's coming forth has had a level of input.
Q: Back in the day, you had the school board work session at the beginning of the month, and that allowed the public to know what's being considered, and then the voting meeting at the end of the month. In recent years, they've put it all into one day.
A: Right. And then the district has gotten waivers on parent committees. So I think some of the structures that would be in place for people to weigh in have been eliminated as well.
I think currently the board chair is managing board meetings with this idea that discussion or friction at board meetings is a sign of failure.
Public bodies and discussions are messy. And they need to be managed, you need to give everyone the opportunity. But there should be discussion, there should be opportunity for engagement. And I think if we built that out in that way, you would see some of the sort of activity that is happening around board meetings, just the temperature of those lower. But again, I feel like as I talk to people, just a lot of anxiety that something's about to happen, they're not going to know about it. We need to give people more opportunities to weigh in.
Q: The Cobb school board voted to ban critical race theory and The 1619 Project from being taught in schools. Do you support that vote?
A: Here's what comes up when I have conversations with people about this. Everyone has a different idea of what critical race theory is. And that happened when this vote happened — the board chair at the time said he couldn't define it when someone asked him to.
Actually going back to this voter that I had talked with earlier this week, one of his concerns was how students were being taught history in schools. He was sharing some examples that he had heard about or seen. It should be easy for us to then go and say, ‘OK, let's take a look at the curriculum that Cobb County uses and see if we agree on this.’
You cannot do that here, because Cobb County does not have a set curriculum. And so, I think then we get wrapped up in these hypotheticals or discussions or debates about critical race theory. We're not even talking about the same thing. And we don't have the opportunity to actually go to the source itself and have a discussion about whether or not something is happening or not.
That policy, like the security policy, I see as related in terms of, there's a process issue there. I think it has caused a lot of concern for educators, the graininess around that … and I have heard some pretty wild stories about how people are interpreting that policy in different ways.
And here's the truth of the matter, any of these divisive concepts (legislation), it didn't really change much. Parents already had the opportunity and right to contest or file a concern about content. And so that has already been there. And if anything, again, Cobb has rolled that back with the elimination of parent committees and ways in which they could weigh in.
So for me, it is the process around that, the clarity around that. And someone could say that's happening, someone could say that it isn't. And it is not possible for us to go to the source and make a decision or call on that, because the district doesn't have curriculum for us to do so.
Q: The superintendent got rid of the No Place for Hate program. Was that a good move?
A: Here's what indicates to me that it might not have been a good move. I have heard from teachers and parents at schools (that) this was a beloved program. They had a lot of school spirit around this, T-shirts and programming. I think there were school communities that were pretty crushed. And it's just hard to explain to kids why suddenly, we're not No Place for Hate. And people really felt like it was important and had important goals for schools to work on.
What worries me is now the district has indicated that it is creating its own version of No Place for Hate. And that doesn't seem like a good use of resources. Curriculum developers, whether they're for math or for social skills, that is very precise engineering about vetting programs, how kids learn, what's the right sequence and all of that. That's just not something that you can DIY (do it yourself).
The board was never clear about why that program went away, or what the concerns there were. That was never publicly shared. It feels like the district is going to reinvent the wheel, maybe not in the best ways, in creating its own materials. That’s my concern there. If there is an issue with No Place for Hate, they haven't shared it.
Q: The Democrats on the board have voted against renewing the superintendent's contract. Would you join them in looking for a new superintendent?
A: No, not off the bat. Again, I want to come back to — this is about an evaluation for the superintendent. I want to be really clear about this, because I think that the only place I've heard anything about the superintendent has actually been in this publication, about the superintendent's job being at risk.
I am not running against the superintendent, and that is not what motivates me in running for this role. But I do think as a board member, again, that is an important part of the job, and I do think that there is an accountability that the board has with the public, to be clear with the public about the criteria under which they are evaluating the superintendent.
So for me, that's where I would start. That used to be around the district strategic plan, they have not had a strategic plan in place since before the pandemic. And they used to set it against that, saying, the district has a strategic plan, and the superintendent is evaluated on how successful they are with the strategic plan. Do we go back to that, or do we create something else? But that's where I would begin, because to link this back to my earlier answer, it is unknown right now the circumstances under which the superintendent is supposed to be performing his duties. And that I think is a flaw of the board and its leadership.
Q: I think you would agree Democrats in general are not happy with the Republican leadership on the board and with the superintendent. The overall sense is they want a leadership change. Republicans are saying if Democrats take control of the board, that leadership change will happen.
A: Again, that's not where I would start. For me this is about, is there a willingness to revisit this district's reading programs, its academic programs. Its reading programs in over two dozen states across the country would not be able to be used. Because they have been prohibited by red legislatures, blue legislatures, purple legislatures, it is deeply problematic.
If there was a willingness to revisit that, make investments in our academic programs, I'll work with whomever. Up until recently, education issues just did not fall along party lines. That has changed in our current situation. But I've never operated in this space in this way. And so, I don't think that just going in to change who is in a position, that doesn't get us anywhere. We should be specific about the changes that we want to see, that needs to start with our academic programming. And I'll work with whoever wants to do that.
Q: CCSD recently underwent a botched accreditation review by its accrediting agency, Cognia. Should the district remain with Cognia?
A: Cognia has a national reputation, and it is important to the accreditation of its schools. I know that this flares up from time to time, I just don't hear anyone talk about this report. When I talk to parents, they want an accredited district, that's for sure. But they’re far more concerned with the services that their kids are receiving, or the issues in their school building. I think that circumstance, in particular, got very politicized. I don't know what more there is to say about it at this point, just in terms of what came of those recommendations or not. I don't think that changes the work that's in front of us.
Q: It just seems like that instance was so messy, how do we avoid it in the future?
A: I think one of the underlying concerns is how there are whole constituencies in this county that do not have, or feel like that they don't have, a voice or representation at board meetings. And there was an avenue taken to help address that issue. It didn't help address that issue, and we're going to have to find another path to doing that.
Q: As to what that path is, do you have a solution?
A: I wish I had all of the answers. Of course, I don't. We talk about it a lot. I do hope that there is a way in which we can find ways to govern in bipartisan ways and I think again, focus on the issues that matter, not just the issues that matter most, but that we have in common. So I think that there are always going to be issues where people have different opinions. When I talk to people about reading, there isn't a divide along party lines. Students who are dyslexic, that does not fall along party lines. So where we can focus on those core issues, which I think are among the most important parts of this work, if we can make that shift, I think that can be really important to getting there.
Q: If elected, would you vote in favor of a tax increase?
A: I think we have to take a look at where the district is. So for instance, they increased taxes this year, but kept the millage rate steady. So I just want to be very clear about that nuance.
Our schools are the greatest investment that our county and community makes. It seems like the school district is in a relatively steady and healthy position. I do think what was problematic about what happened this year is that the budget had already (been passed).
But Cobb County has stayed steady on that millage rate for quite a while. In the last couple of years where property taxes have shot up, was there an opportunity to hold taxes steady, like they did in some other counties? That just never was a discussion that the board had. I think it would have been worth having, to understand what the position of the district is, versus just sort of saying, ‘We're just going to do what we've done before.’
I don't want to seem like I'm slicing hairs here. But the reason why I say that is because holding the millage rates steady this year did mean an increase of taxes, in a way that I think was really confusing. I know you all in your reporting tried to lay that out very clearly. That's just what gives me pause. If we do what the board has historically done, which is to hold on the millage rate, it's inevitably going to mean, in years like this, that taxes go up.
Q: Would you sign a pledge saying ‘No, I would never vote to increase the millage rate?’
A: I'm not prepared to do that, and here's why. The pledge I have made in this campaign is that I am not running on a party ideology here. So if that decision ever came up, I would want to see our finances and our financial outlook and to understand what the need is there. I am not going to make blanket calls based on whatever the politics du jour are in that. So I can’t categorically say I would always vote to lower taxes or increase taxes. I think it would be my responsibility as a board member and as a fiduciary to evaluate the financial circumstances of the district at the time.
Q: Let's move on to the senior tax exemption. You're on record supporting it. Would you support any revisions? For instance, should it only be for people who've lived here and paid taxes for a while? Or should there be some sort of means testing to exclude multimillionaires from benefiting from the exemption?
A: It is not the purview of the board. Nor do I think that that is a discussion that the board should entertain.
Q: We've heard about teachers being demoralized, leaving the profession. What should be done to encourage them to stick around?
A: Look, it's been hard times, particularly in the last few years. And so I just want to acknowledge that.
I think one of the ways we can begin that work is to get teacher input. And what are the structures that are being put in place for teachers to weigh in on the structure of their jobs? When I talk to teachers, I hear them covering a lot of the gaps that are happening where schools are really struggling to hire. And so leaning hard on the teachers there. I think we can make teachers’ jobs easier by being clear as a district about our academic programming. I think teachers feel like they've been put in the middle on a lot of this stuff. And they're the ones who hold relationships with the families.
Getting teacher input, and formalizing that, not on an ad hoc basis. There should also be formal structures, as I think that there should be for parents.
And that is what I think is the most unfortunate part of this climate. Teachers are the most trusted entity in a school system. And I feel like this legislation and these sorts of debates that we have in education have really sort of taken that relationship between parents and teachers and targeted it in a way that I don't think is helpful to anybody.
Q: Every year school systems trumpet how well they’re doing on test scores, while at the same time saying you can’t compare the present year against the previous year because the test has been revised. How do you ensure accountability?
A: Everyone in the country who is in education is comparing this year's test results — which happened nationwide, this is the first year since the pandemic started that everyone was tested — everyone is comparing this to 2018-19.
Cobb County … They claimed that the guidance was that they could not compare it to last year, because last year was an incomplete testing year.
But everyone is doing that. And here's the thing. This is not about assigning blame. Everyone is expecting this year to be not great, because of the pandemic. Although I will say that the scores prior to the pandemic were not great for Cobb.
They chose six metro districts to compare themselves to, according to some algorithm that they developed themselves. … The district said that it would share how they chose those six, they have yet to do that. It does not help a third grader struggling in reading in Post 4, that on average, third graders in Cobb County did better than third graders in DeKalb County. That tells us nothing about what we should be doing here.
And if they're using that to make the case that we should just keep doing what we've been doing before, that's a problem. Because, again, the two reading programs that they use have just been widely discredited. I mean, the publisher had to pull the publication of Lucy Calkins this year, because so many states, largely led by red, conservative states, will no longer allow that curriculum to be used.
This is an opportunity. Let’s hit reset, and make some really smart and good investments there. You have to show the good and the bad of the data. And for whatever reason, this district, when they present data to the board, it has a very defensive posture to it. It doesn't have to be that way. It can just be like, ‘Hey, this is what we're doing well, here are the areas that aren't doing so well, and here's what we're gonna do about it.’ I don't think people want to dwell on ‘You're just not teaching math well.’ It's like, OK, what are we doing about it?
I think where parents get frustrated is when the district (says) there's nothing to see here. And then they get frustrated, because they know nothing is changing, nothing is being done about it. And so I'm really puzzled by their approach to that. It doesn't have to be that way.
