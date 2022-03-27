MARIETTA — There is a crisis in public schools, Douglas Bell told parents and teachers who had gathered at First United Methodist Church of Marietta Saturday morning.
“Children are not doing their work or their homework — like, nationwide,” Bell, an associate professor of early childhood education at Kennesaw State University, said. “The teachers really don’t know what to do.”
Parents and teachers can, however, change that, Bell said. In a two-hour presentation at First United Saturday, Bell told them how: through “conscious discipline.”
The event was part of Marietta City Schools’ “Literacy and Justice for All”programming, Christine Ramirez, the district’s director of early learning, told the MDJ. Funded last year by a $2.5 million grant from United Way, the initiative is aimed at making every student in the district a proficient reader by third grade.
In “The Three Faces of Discipline for Early Childhood,” authors Charles and Mary Wolfgang identified three styles of discipline, Bell said. On one end of the spectrum was the laid-back approach, and on the other, the stern, disciplinarian style. In the middle was a “contract/agreement” approach, Bell said.
“What we found, is bits and pieces of all of that work in certain situations with certain children,” he explained. Conscious discipline, an approach first developed by Becky Bailey, an author, teacher and expert in childhood education, is a synthesis of the three approaches.
“Conscious Discipline is a very relationship-based discipline approach, which is why I love it,” Bell said.
In his presentation Saturday, Bell said his “first prescription” for a misbehaving child is to “increase connections”; the better one’s relationship with a child, the more likely the child is to listen and behave.
But sometimes they don’t.
“So we have to use consequences to help teach them what the right thing is. But the point of consequences is to teach. It’s not to be in control,” Bell said. “Punishment and blame do not teach, They don’t facilitate learning.”
By way of example, a parent whose kid is playing with the peas on his or her dinner plate rather than eating them might offer a choice: eat the peas, or throw them away.
“I can see by your actions you’ve chosen to throw your plate away. Let me help you,” Bell said, acting the part of the parent whose kid continues to play with the peas.
Allison Watson, an assistant teacher at the First United preschool, said after Bell’s presentation it “made me feel good to know that we’re using some of these things in the classroom already.”
Arie Motschman, who teaches music at First United, has been teaching for 40-some years.
Of Bell’s recommendations and conscious discipline, she said it is “a positive way to grow.” But it’s difficult, she continued, “because I grew up in an ear of no-nonsense ‘do as I say’ (parenting), and that’s a lot of how I raised my child, who’s 30, and she’s doing fine.”
Bell acknowledged he was “teaching a lot of fluffy-feeling stuff.” But he argues that research has shown the conscious discipline approach to be no less effective than the old-school disciplinarian approach, and with better long-term outcomes.
“Any time you’re controlling a child, a child is not learning to control themselves,” he said. “I understand that you want order and you want them to be safe and so you put these guardrails up and then they know what to do but one day those guardrails are going to be removed, and they’re not going to have the tools they need in their toolbox. So let’s start building the toolbox.”
