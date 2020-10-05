Students interested in transferring to Kennesaw State University are invited to attend virtual information sessions hosted by the Office of Undergraduate Admissions throughout the fall semester.
The first virtual meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held on Zoom.
Offered by the University’s Transfer and International Admissions Team, the online meetings will include information about the transfer process, credit evaluation process and next steps after admission. Transfer admissions counselors will be available to answer questions during the Q&A portion of the meeting.
In addition to Tuesday's meeting, two other sessions will be held Oct. 13 and Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
Students who have earned 30 or more credit hours, or 50 credit hours if on a quarter schedule, with a minimum 2.0 GPA from an accredited university are invited to attend the virtual sessions.
The deadline to apply for admission to KSU as a transfer, adult and/or transient student for the 2021 spring semester is Nov. 20.
For more information, visit https://visit.kennesaw.edu/special-events/index.php or email visitksu@kennesaw.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.