Kennesaw State University faculty members from computer science and mathematics education will help local middle school students enhance their computational skills and mathematics aptitude through a half-million-dollar grant from the National Science Foundation.
KSU assistant professor of computer science and information systems Alan Shaw, associate professor of mathematics education Brian R. Lawler and computer science lecturer Deepa Muralidhar received the three-year, $498,276 grant. The grant is part of the NSF’s Computer Science for All initiative that aims to give all pre-K through 12 students in the U.S., especially minority and female students, the opportunity to participate in computer science and computational thinking education in their schools.
Through the grant, faculty and students from KSU’s College of Computing and Software Engineering and Bagwell College of Education will work with two middle schools in Clayton County to enhance students’ mathematics proficiency by incorporating computing activities into mathematics classes. That will include providing curriculum modules and professional development for teachers and tablet computers for every student to use in the classroom and at home.
Along with the community engagement of KSU assisting a local school district, the endeavor will have a direct benefit for Bagwell College of Education students. Undergraduate students will serve as teacher assistants in the Clayton County schools, which will give the education majors experience in the classroom while providing BCOE faculty insight into the potential to teach computer science and computational thinking in conjunction with mathematics.
Undergraduate students in computer science also will participate as research assistants, helping to develop the computing apps that will be used in the middle school classrooms and helping to train and facilitate teachers and students who will be using those apps. Also providing teacher training will be Bill Crombie, the director of professional development for The Algebra Project, a mathematics education initiative in which Shaw and Lawler are actively involved.
By focusing on middle school students, Shaw said, the grant initiative will reach children at a critical age. He cited studies showing that waiting until high school to introduce students to computer science is often too late for them to develop an interest in it.
The National Science Foundation grant awarded to Shaw, Lawler and Muralidhar runs through the end of 2023, but their work could continue well beyond then. If the KSU team reaches their goals during the three years of this grant, they will be able to apply for further NSF grant funding to expand to other grade levels and communities.
