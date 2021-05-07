Four Chattahoochee Technical College students who are starting their careers in the automotive repair industry were awarded professional tool sets on May 7 by Claire and Alan Peterson of Cobb County.
The Petersons awarded Snap-on professional tool sets, each valued at over $6,000, in honor of their son, Mike Peterson, in a ceremony held at the college’s Marietta Campus. Tool sets were presented to Chattahoochee Tech Automotive Technology program students Juan Avila, Chase Braithwaite, Sean Willis and Ivan Zappato.
Working as a highly skilled and successful automotive repair professional means having a well-equipped professional tool set, which is something that can be very expensive for students entering the field. In an effort to address this need, the Petersons have presented professional tool sets to Chattahoochee Tech students for the past 17 years.
In order to be considered for this award, students have had to meet award GPA requirements, write an essay and provide a letter of recommendation from a Chattahoochee Tech faculty member.
