Audrey Jinks, an advanced learning coordinator at Powder Springs Elementary School in the Cobb County School System, is the recipient of one of nine PAGE Professional Scholarships sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation.
The $1,500 scholarships are awarded annually through the PAGE Foundation to PAGE members pursuing advanced degrees in education who agree to teach in Georgia for three years. Jinks, a Powder Springs resident, is pursuing an Education Doctorate Degree in School Improvement/Leadership through University of West Georgia.
As a 501(c)(3) organization, the PAGE Foundation’s core business is fundraising in support of Professional Association of Georgia Educators’ initiatives that provide professional learning, build leadership qualities, and enhance professional competence and confidence. The foundation also works to encourage and receive charitable support benefiting PAGE’s competitive academic programs such as PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition, PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon and the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades. Additionally, the foundation works closely with PAGE to provide scholarships for aspiring and veteran educators.
