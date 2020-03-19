Chandler Quaile from Powder Springs is one of the top 10 scholars selected to receive the Samsung American Legion Scholarship.
More than 4,600 high school juniors across the nation applied. Each Samsung American Legion National Scholar receives a $10,000 scholarship for undergraduate study expenses and a trip to Washington, D.C. to be honored for their accomplishments.
Administered by The American Legion since 1996, this scholarship fund is endowed by Samsung in appreciation of U.S. veterans, with emphasis on the families of those who served during the Korean War. National Scholars must be a direct descendant of a wartime veteran.
Chandler’s grandfathers on both sides served in Korean War and his father served in Operation Desert Storm and the War on Terror.
While in Washington, D.C., Quaile toured the national monuments, visited the Samsung Solutions Center and accompanied their American Legion state delegation as they met with members of Congress to discuss legislation relevant to veterans and their families. He plans to attend Harvard College in the fall to pursue a degree in government and sociology.
For more information, visit https://www.legion.org/scholarships/samsung.
