The Board of Directors of the South Cobb Arts Alliance will have a special virtual presentation on April 19 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
The event will feature Powder Springs Elementary School, its staff, art educator and its Georgia Department of Education's Creative School Arts Integration programming.
For almost 50 years, South Cobb Arts Alliance has supported the Cobb County Schools, especially the arts programs. This outreach program is no exception as SCAA is also collaborating with Powder Springs Elementary with their Children's Project, an envisioned ART coloring book project for children in hospitals and at other facilities. The finished project will feature original artwork created by students from two local Cobb County schools.
The power of art in the classroom is the topic of this special arts integration discussion with Powder Springs Elementary School staff and all those who wish to learn more about the vital role art brings to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.