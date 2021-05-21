The Powder Springs Business Group announced the 2021 Workforce Scholarship program winners.
The group will officially award a $500 scholarship to Oje Addeh of McEachern High School and Zachary Martin of Hillgrove High School on June 3 at Judy's Island Grill, 3861 Siniard Street in Powder Springs.
For more information, visit psbusinessgroup.com.
