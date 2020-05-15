Pope High School's cast and crew of Footloose won the "Shuler Showstopper" award at the 12th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards.
Pope junior Audrey Mayfield won Honorable Mention for Footloose's Costume Design and represented the school as their S.T.A.R. Council member. Seniors Maggie Sides and Scarlett White were selected as Shuler Ensemble members for the 2020 Shuler Awards.
