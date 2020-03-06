Pope High School, 3001 Hembree Road NE in Marietta, will have a Recycle Day on April 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants can bring recyclable metal, electronics, appliances, paint and paper for shredding the to high school. Cost is $10 per car, plus additional disposal fees for TVs, monitors, tablets, large items, paint and paper shredding. Pick-up is available within a five-mile radius of the high school during the week prior with advance reservation.
For a list of fees, visit www.popeband.com/recycle. For more information and pickup reservations, email popebandrecycling@gmail.com.
