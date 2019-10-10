Pope High School will perform "Edward Foote."
Written by local playwright Phillip DePoy, this one act play centers around an isolated Appalachian community in the 1930s, who harbor a 15-year secret that has brought darkness and pain to their lives.
Shows are Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 19 at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Pope Performing Arts Center.
It is rated PG-13 for mature content. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 students. To order tickets online, visit https://www.popetheater.org or pay at the door. Cobb County School District employees are admitted free to all Pope Theater productions when they show their badge at the ticket booth.
Pope will also perform at the Georgia High School Association One Act Regional Competition on Oct. 26 at Cambridge High School.
