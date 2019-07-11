The Pope High School Band will host a recycling day event on Aug. 10.
Participants can clear out the clutter for a $10 donation and bring metal, appliances and electronics from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional fees apply for TVs, monitors, tablets, large items, paint and paper shredding.
Pick-up is available with advance reservation. Participants should contact the Band early since spots fill up.
For more information, visit www.popeband.com/recycle or email popebandrecycling@gmail.com.
