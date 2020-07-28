The Pope Band is hosting a recycling fundraiser event on Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northeast Cobb YMCA, 3010 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta.
Participants can bring metal, electronics, appliances, paint and paper documents for shredding. Cost is $10 per car plus additional disposal fees of $40/TV, $30/monitor, $20/large item, $2-$15/paint container depending on size, and $20 for 1-8 standard boxes of paper for shredding. Pick-up available within a five-mile radius of Pope High School during the week prior with advance reservation.
For more information, visit www.popeband.com/recycle or email popebandrecycling@gmail.com.
