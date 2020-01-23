The Pope Band will host its annual Mattress and Sheet Sale Fundraiser on Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Pope High School cafeteria, 3001 Hembree Road NE in Marietta.
There will be a complete mattress showroom featuring name brand options in all sizes and mattress types - firm, pillow-top, orthopedic, latex and gel memory foam sets. Other items will also be available such as adjustable bed systems, luxury pillows and mattress protectors. The event will feature factory direct prices with savings of up to 50% off retail. All mattress sets will come with full factory warranties.
Credit card, checks, cash and financing are available. Sheet and pillowcase sets in 21 color options will also be available to order.
For more information, visit www.popeband.com/mattress-sale.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.