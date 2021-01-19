The Pope High School Band is hosting a recycling fundraiser event on March 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northeast Cobb YMCA, 3010 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta.
There will be metal, electronics and paint recycling along with paper shredding. Cost is $10 donation per car plus disposal fees.
Pick-up, within five miles of Pope, may be available the week before based on truck availability. Advance reservation for pick-up is required.
For more information, visit http://www.popeband.com/recycle.html.
